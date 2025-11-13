Bosom Buddies Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

"Bosom Buddies" was a short-lived sitcom about two struggling men forced into a tricky living situation. The roommates saw their apartment demolished, and with nowhere else they could afford to stay, the two concocted a plan to pose as women in order to stay in an inexpensive, women-only hotel. Hijinks ensued, as well as humorous conflicts about gender as the two clumsily kept up their female personas. You might think a show that only ran two seasons would have had a couple of scrubs leading the cast. You'd be mistaken.

The roommates acting as "bosom buddies?" None other than Tom Hanks and Peter Scolari.

One of the earliest entries in both men's filmographies, "Bosom Buddies" allowed them to exercise their humor — one of the things people enjoyed most about the series was its improv-like exchanges. In the case of Hanks, it even landed him a wife, as he met Rita Wilson on the set of the show. Alongside Hanks and Scolari, the cast also featured a few other notable actors of '80s and '90s media, as well as some who have sadly passed away. Here's where the cast of "Bosom Buddies" is now.