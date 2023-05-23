Asteroid City: First Reviews Call The Movie Classic Wes Anderson Fare

Wes Anderson, the premier purveyor of perfectly framed cinematic whimsy, returns this year with "Asteroid City." While trailers suggested that it would be Anderson's take on science fiction, it turns out to be more than that, something much stranger, as those who saw its Cannes premiere found out today. Following that debut, initial reviews are rolling in, and the rapidly forming consensus among critics is that while "Asteroid City" is at times confusing and often achingly twee, it is Anderson operating at the peak of his powers.

The conceit "Asteroid City" builds around is as off-kilter as anything the director has conceived. It is a movie pretending to be a television program about a stage play within another play, full of cosmic signs and wonders, a brief visit from an alien, and Jason Schwartzman playing a man who carries around his recently deceased wife's ashes in a Tupperware. Standard Anderson fare, in other words.

Whether that's your cup of tea depends on whether Anderson's aching sentimentality and visual rigidity turn you off or draw you in, as far as the initial reviews are concerned. While most critics lavished praise on "Asteroid City," a few found themselves pulling back with distaste. Here's what they had to say.