Georgie And Mandy Season 2: The Tiny Joseph Detail You Likely Missed
Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 3 — "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife"
It's been just over a year since George Cooper Sr. died, and Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) is finally ready to get back on the dating market in "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2. The first guy she encounters on the singles scene is Joseph (Jeremy Brandt), who Connie "Meemaw" Tucker (Annie Potts) sets her up with. There's something fascinating about how Joseph dresses and behaves — he's a lot like Mary's former crush, Pastor Rob (Dan Byrd).
It may go over the heads of some viewers, but if you pay close attention you'll notice that Joseph and Pastor Rob share the same unctuousness and the same sense of nerdy cool — even their mustaches look the same. Joseph is a little quieter and nicer than Pastor Rob, but still, between the flannel and his playfulness, the two men are pretty alike. With all she's been through, is it any wonder that Mary would turn to a similar man while trying to make a new start?
Unlike Pastor Rob, Joseph openly has designs on Mary. In "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife," the kids are forced to reckon with that fact, and they all have to cope with Mary's new romance in completely different ways. Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Missy (Raegan Revord) agree that Mary is free to do what she wants when it comes to her personal life, and she embraces that, discussing the future with Joseph. But will Mary's feelings for Joseph lead to disappointment like they did with Pastor Rob?
Pastor Rob disappeared from Mary's life
Naturally, Mary's crush on Pastor Rob could never come to fruition when she was married back in "Young Sheldon," but it's hard to ignore the fact that they got very close during his time as a youth pastor for Mary's church. He even tries to tempt her away to work at his parish in Arkansas after leaving Texas behind, leading to a fight between her and George (Lance Barber), who assumes she really is having an affair with Rob. Because of the friction he caused, fans took an instant dislike to him – "Young Sheldon" fans certainly don't hold back on Pastor Rob. Fortunately for them, after Mary rejects the move, he disappears from the show.
Joseph, meanwhile, is starting on neutral ground. Things seem promising, and it's clear he really cares about Mary — and, importantly, he isn't a light-footed type like Rob. That being said, there's plenty of room left for him to hurt Mary's feelings, whether that be intentionally or not. We already know that they won't go the full distance — Sheldon's mother is very single in "The Big Bang Theory," which means something will likely go wrong between Mary and Joseph if they continue dating. Hopefully, viewers will enjoy what he contributes to "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," even if his time on the show proves to be brief.