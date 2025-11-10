Georgie And Mandy Season 2: The Tiny Joseph Detail You Likely Missed

Contains spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2, Episode 3 — "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife"

It's been just over a year since George Cooper Sr. died, and Mary Cooper (Zoe Perry) is finally ready to get back on the dating market in "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2. The first guy she encounters on the singles scene is Joseph (Jeremy Brandt), who Connie "Meemaw" Tucker (Annie Potts) sets her up with. There's something fascinating about how Joseph dresses and behaves — he's a lot like Mary's former crush, Pastor Rob (Dan Byrd).

It may go over the heads of some viewers, but if you pay close attention you'll notice that Joseph and Pastor Rob share the same unctuousness and the same sense of nerdy cool — even their mustaches look the same. Joseph is a little quieter and nicer than Pastor Rob, but still, between the flannel and his playfulness, the two men are pretty alike. With all she's been through, is it any wonder that Mary would turn to a similar man while trying to make a new start?

Unlike Pastor Rob, Joseph openly has designs on Mary. In "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife," the kids are forced to reckon with that fact, and they all have to cope with Mary's new romance in completely different ways. Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Missy (Raegan Revord) agree that Mary is free to do what she wants when it comes to her personal life, and she embraces that, discussing the future with Joseph. But will Mary's feelings for Joseph lead to disappointment like they did with Pastor Rob?