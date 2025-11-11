What The Cast Of Adventure Time Looks Like In Real Life

A team of remarkable talents brought the Cartoon Network animated series "Adventure Time" to viewers for 10 seasons between 2010 and 2018. The fantasy-adventure follows human teenager Finn and his talking, shape-shifting dog/brother Jake through the surreal Land of Ooo, where they encounter many strange beings. Though set in a mythical and often ridiculous world, "Adventure Time" also addresses emotionally charged subjects, including sexuality, gender, mental health, and the perils of growing up. The balance between its absurd characters and serious travails made "Adventure Time" a favorite with viewers and critics alike (it tops Looper's ranking of the 25 best Cartoon Network shows of all time), with the show netting numerous awards, including eight Emmys.

Working behind the scenes on "Adventure Time" were creator Pendleton Ward and a number of others who went on to create their own well-regarded animated series, like Rebecca Sugar ("Steven Universe") and Patrick McHale ("Over the Garden Wall"). A small army of talented voice actors also worked hard to bring the show to life, though they don't look anything like the characters they portrayed. Here's a list of "Adventure Time" cast members and what they look like in real life.