10 Best Christmas Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now

'Tis the season for movies full of heartfelt plots and yuletide cheer. As people put their Halloween decorations away and Mariah Carey songs blast from the radio, streaming services are readily advertising their holiday offerings. Sifting through an entire seasonal selection can be a lot, and that's why we're breaking down the 10 best Christmas movies you can watch right now on Hulu.

While some competitors, like Hallmark, will promote their original holiday releases, Hulu is keeping it classic for the most part. Many of the titles on its "Huludays" hub have been enjoyed by generations while others are more modern, from a long-debated 1980s favorite to a Hulu original that brought plenty of joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those seeking more family-friendly fare, they'll find comedies and musical specials to entertain the youngest of viewers. Hallmark fans will also be delighted to find several fan favorites on the streaming service, saving them one extra subscription fee that can be put toward their holiday haul. So pour some hot chocolate, and let's look at the 10 Christmas movies that will bring cheer to any Hulu subscriber.