Oscar Winner And Acting Legend Diane Keaton Dead At 79

Legendary actress and Oscar winner Diane Keaton has passed away, according to an exclusive report in People Magazine. Keaton was 79 years old at the time of her death.

The outlet notes that, though Keaton's family did confirm her passing, they asked for privacy at this time and didn't release any further details. Keaton lived in California up until her death.

Known for her frequent collaborations with writer-director Woody Allen — her Oscar was thanks to her performance as the titular role in the 1977 romantic comedy staple "Annie Hall" — Keaton also appeared in favorites like "The First Wives Club," "Father of the Bride" and its sequel, "Book Club," the Nancy Meyers film "Something's Gotta Give," and, of course, her role as Kay Adams-Corleone in "The Godfather."

Keaton is survived by her daughter, Dexter, and her son, Duke, whom she adopted in 1996 and 2001.