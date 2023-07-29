Star Trek: Picard's Series-Ending Nod To TNG 'Felt Right' To S3's Showrunner

Boldy throwing it back to "Star Trek: The Next Generation." That's a big component of "Star Trek: Picard," Season 3, which finds Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) joining forces with "The Next Generation's" main cast for one more fight against the Borg. But there is another well-known villain who becomes acquainted with the next generation.

Q (John de Lancie) has been trying to get Picard to answer for humanity's mistakes since "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Season 1, Episode 1, "Encounter at Farpoint." The being appears throughout "The Next Generation" and returns in "Star Trek: Picard" Season 2, which ends with Q giving up his last bit of energy to bring Picard back to his own time in Season 2, Episode 10, "Farewell." Q proves that he can survive anything when he appears in front of Picard's son Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) in Season 3, Episode 10, "The Last Generation."

"Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 is all about full-circle moments, which is why showrunner Terry Matalas was excited about Q's return. He told Collider, "It felt right to go back to 'Encounter at Farpoint,' that while humanity's trial was over for his father, it now begins again for his son. And it was almost as if, like that moment at the end of 'All Good Things...' when Q goes to whisper about, 'There's a thing you should know, Jean-Luc,' and then he's like, 'Ah, you'll see.' Maybe that was about Jack," he said. But de Lancie never actually expected that Q would be involved in "Star Trek: Picard."