The Star Trek Character Tom Hardy Played Before His Rise To Fame

It wasn't only the critics and audiences watching "Star Trek: Nemesis" that didn't enjoy themselves. In the "Next Generation" cast's own opinion, it was a troubled production overseen by the wrong director, with the actors all too aware that they weren't ending their "Star Trek" careers on a high note. It also seemed like even franchise newcomer Tom Hardy didn't want to go out of his way to have a good time on the set.

Patrick Stewart avoided Hardy on the set of "Nemesis," but it was actually Hardy who first established that distance between the two actors. In Stewart's 2023 memoir, "Making It So," he claimed that Hardy didn't engage with any of his co-stars between takes, or behave socially after a day of shooting. Nor would he spend a single second longer hanging around the set than was required of him. So Stewart decided to just let the young actor have his process, and didn't push Hardy to be social or interact with him when the cameras weren't rolling. However, Stewart did predict that Hardy's career wasn't going to go well if that was going to be how he conducted himself on sets and with his co-stars. Stewart admitted to confiding to Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner that they'd probably never see or hear about this Tom Hardy fellow ever again.

Of course, by the time Stewart released that memoir, he had long since realized just how far off that prediction was. And in typically sweet and humble Patrick Stewart fashion, he wrote how happy he was to have been wrong about his assumptions for the future of Hardy's acting career. As for Hardy, he would mention in several later interviews that he felt a lot of nerves, a lot of pressure, and was in way over his head on the set of "Nemesis," which would help to explain why he acted the way he did.