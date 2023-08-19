Star Wars: Keira Knightley Played A Character You Likely Forgot Existed

While her role as Jules in the 2002 independent soccer dramedy "Bend it Like Beckham" put Keira Knightley on the map, the actor's turn as Elizabeth Swann in the 2003 smash "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" introduced her to movie audiences worldwide.

Four years before Knightley set sail with "Pirates," however, she was featured in another blockbuster film — but in a role that largely flew under the radar. That's because Knightley essentially played Natalie Portman's on-screen double in 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" as Sabé, a handmaiden who served as a decoy for Queen Padmé Amidala (Portman). As such, Knightley was concealed in makeup as Amidala per the queen's protocol, while Portman hid in plain sight sans the makeup as a handmaiden.

The film's casting director, Robin Gurland, told London Daily Variety in 1999 (via the Royal Handmaiden's Society) that Sabé was a tough role to cast. "Originally, we were going to use a stand-in, but that was before we found a girl by the name of Keira Knightley," Gurland told the publication. "She was only [12] at the time of principal photography, [four] years younger than Natalie Portman, but nevertheless the resemblance is striking. I wouldn't be surprised if she fools quite a few of the fans."

According to Star Wars Fandom, even the actors' mothers had difficulty figuring out who their daughters were. Complicating things even further, the site noted, Portman dubbed over Knightley's lines in the film so Sabé would sound more like Amidala.