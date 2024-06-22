Movies That Started Under A Different Title

What's in a name? A lot, actually, when it comes to movies. In addition to obvious elements like an exciting trailer and well-known talent being attached, a compelling title can go a long way in selling a movie to the masses. It has to look good splashed across billboards and on the sides of buses, and it needs to hook people enough to want to learn more about the film. With all of that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that a lot of thought is put into naming movies.

In fact, a lot of movies go through several different titles during production before the final name is decided upon. Whether it's a generic working title that was always meant to be changed, or a name that seemed like the right fit at first but was eventually changed for various reasons, the title on the first draft of a movie's script is very often not the same one that greets moviegoers when they sit down to watch the finished product. To be clear, these aren't movies that were forced to change their title after release. Rather, the films in this feature experienced their respective name changes during development and before they were finally released to the general public.