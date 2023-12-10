Love Actually Director Finally Admits One Controversial Scene Is 'Weird'

Every holiday season, friends and families alike gather to rewatch Richard Curtis' beloved Christmas classic "Love Actually." Despite the film's immense legacy, it's okay to admit that some of the scenes haven't aged all that well. In an interview with The Independent UK, Curtis spoke about one of the film's most controversial and discussed scenes and said that even he thinks it's kind of weird.

"He actually turns up, to his best friend's house, to say to his best friend's wife, on the off chance that she answers the door, 'I love you,'" Curtis said, reportedly laughing and shaking his head. "I think it's a bit weird. I mean, I remember being taken by surprise about seven years ago, I was going to be interviewed by somebody and they said, 'Of course, we're mainly interested in the stalker scene,' and I said, 'What scene is that?' And then I was, like, educated in it."

The scene in question is, of course, when Mark (Andrew Lincoln, "The Walking Dead") stages a silent confession of love at his best friend's home, directed at the man's wife Juliet (Keira Knightley). Armed with poster board and a dream, Mark tells Juliet — whom he has, up until this point, treated somewhat like dirt — that he loves her, and then he leaves ... but not before Juliet kisses him, for some reason.