10 Most Annoying Star Wars Characters, Ranked

To clear something up right away: you will not find Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, on this list. While the fatigue around his popularity was certainly annoying, he himself is more adorable than unfortunate.

There are a lot of characters across the "Star Wars" canon that have drawn ire for their irritating choices and motivations. In fact, it's hard to find a character from "Star Wars" that hasn't received at least one good string of bad press. The "Star Wars" fandom is not one easily satisfied or hesitant to express frustration. For that reason, this list will not be determined solely by fandom opinion.

Some of these characters have a storied history that include periods of extreme annoyance and awesomeness. Many are annoying from a zoomed out perspective, while others irritate in every scene. There are characters who incited fan reactions too universal to ignore, but also a few that seem a little under-scrutinized. This list spans the whole canon, which is getting considerably bigger by the year — hopefully, encouraging future stories to focus on some more interesting characters.