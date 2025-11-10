10 Most Annoying Star Wars Characters, Ranked
To clear something up right away: you will not find Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, on this list. While the fatigue around his popularity was certainly annoying, he himself is more adorable than unfortunate.
There are a lot of characters across the "Star Wars" canon that have drawn ire for their irritating choices and motivations. In fact, it's hard to find a character from "Star Wars" that hasn't received at least one good string of bad press. The "Star Wars" fandom is not one easily satisfied or hesitant to express frustration. For that reason, this list will not be determined solely by fandom opinion.
Some of these characters have a storied history that include periods of extreme annoyance and awesomeness. Many are annoying from a zoomed out perspective, while others irritate in every scene. There are characters who incited fan reactions too universal to ignore, but also a few that seem a little under-scrutinized. This list spans the whole canon, which is getting considerably bigger by the year — hopefully, encouraging future stories to focus on some more interesting characters.
10. Morgan Elsbeth
Despite her purported power and intelligence, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Le Inosanto) doesn't actually come off as particularly impressive in "The Mandalorian" and "Ahsoka." She is definitely ruthless, loyal, and committed, but these traits aren't always a guarantee that a character will be interesting. While the actress who plays Morgan Elsbeth had a pretty bad-ass request for her "Star Wars" death, and is clearly a fantastic martial artist, her character falls flat when it becomes clear that her devotion to Thrawn and the Dark Side is so rapturous.
She isn't so much a co-conspirator to Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) as she is a worshipper, so certain of his capability that she sacrifices her life to see his escape at the end of "Ahsoka." It's a great fight, and certainly not a dishonor to die by the hand of such an incredible Force user, but it's a disappointing end for a character who seems hoodwinked more than holy. Still, she's not consequential enough to rank any higher on the list.
9. C-3PO
Before anyone starts shouting, hear us out. C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) is a delightful character to watch on screen. The story of C-3PO with R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) is one of the most beloved elements of the entire "Star Wars" universe. He's also inarguably useful — C-3PO speaks countless languages, and is learned in just as many cultures and etiquettes. But C-3P0 loves to talk — and with his vast knowledge, he loves to talk a lot.
Han Solo (Harrison Ford) specifically tends to butt heads with the protocol droid, after all, smugglers don't have much use for protocol. At one point he even tells C-3P0 to "never tell him the odds." By far C-3PO's most annoying quality, though, is his constant berating of R2-D2. Granted, R2-D2 is quite rambunctious, but he's a skilled problem solver. R2-D2 has saved C-3PO's existence on multiple occasions and is still wrongly blamed for nearly everything that goes wrong. It's funny, but also irritating. Luckily, R2 doesn't seem to care too much.
8. Reva Savander/The Third Sister
Reva Sevander is a complex character with a traumatic past and a violent present. Moses Ingram is a great actress and does her best to imbue Reva with a depth that can carry such a tortured backstory. She's not even a poorly written character — though the series itself has some writing issues. Some might even say Reva is one of the best things about "Obi-Wan Kenobi."
Regardless, Reva feels designed to poke at the hornet's nest that is the online "Star Wars" fandom. No one should cave to the pressure of trolls, but after the blowback faced by other actors in the "Star Wars" universe — like Kelly Marie Tran or Ahmed Best — the creators and the studio executives should have thought more carefully about how to tell Reva's story.
She is positioned as a violent, unrepentant antagonist who spends most of her time going after a small child and working against one of the most beloved characters in the fandom. While the reveal of her true intentions — to get revenge on Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) for the slaughter of her peers at the Jedi Academy — is effective and appropriately surprising, it comes after several episodes of being, frankly, a huge thorn in Obi-Wan's (Ewan McGregor) side. It's also annoying that she seems like such an unbothered traitor for most of the show. When it's revealed that she never stopped seeking revenge and thus fell to the dark side, her story became heartbreaking.
7. Poe Dameron
Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) was an exciting addition as soon as "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was announced. Oscar Isaac was a star on the rise thanks to the cultural success of "Inside Llewyn Davis," and from the trailers, Poe looked like a facsimile of Han Solo or another non-Jedi rebellion member from the original trilogy. Despite the expectations, his part in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was very small, and the first time he feels like a main character is in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." In that movie, he butts heads with Admiral Holdo (Laura Dern) while the resistance is on the run from the First Order.
Poe Dameron almost had a different story arc in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," and it's too bad he didn't because it's his behavior in the final product that makes him so annoying. Poe felt betrayed by Leia for not leaving him in charge during her Force-healing coma, and questioned every decision made by Admiral Holdo. It's frustrating, especially since Poe is markedly younger and lower ranked than Holdo. Luckily for Poe, his story in "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" is the only part of that movie that's watchable, so he's not among the top five here.
6. Kylo Ren
Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) comes in hot in the first sequel movie. But even though he wears a slick black uniform — menacing mask included — he bears little resemblance to his grandfather, Darth Vader. Vader was similarly aggressive, but never gave the impression of someone in a hurry or looking to prove something. His cold, tranquil attitude provided much of his gravitas, and Kylo Ren is anything but tranquil. It's annoying, more than anything else, that he kills his own father in "The Force Awakens," because it feels like a misplaced act of teen rebellion. His actions are difficult to take seriously thanks to his resentful attitude.
Certain things about Kylo Ren will never be revealed, but "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" offers a mitigating explanation for why he comes off like an overgrown teenager with trust issues. Back when he was still Ben Solo, his parents shipped him off to his uncle when his force sensitivity manifested, before Luke (Mark Hamill) realized that a dark force was slowly exerting its will over Ben. Luke had a moment of weakness when he sort of, nearly, kind of... almost murdered Ben in cold-blood. So yeah, the angst makes sense, but it's still pretty petulant for a grown man.
5. The Mods
"The Book of Boba Fett" introduced The Mods, a local Tatooine faction of young people who had voluntarily undergone procedures for body modifications and travel via hover bike. With their youthful energy and colorful bikes, the Mods attracted immediate scrutiny from many Star Wars fans who found them cringey. One Redditor even believed they should've died by the finale.
In truth, the Mods are far from one of the worst parts of "The Book of Boba Fett," as they really aren't that big a part of the show at all. Hatred for the colorful gang felt more motivated by hatred for the younger set of Star Wars fans who aren't solely loyal to the original trilogy. That said, many viewers agreed that they were the most annoying part of a show already considered one of Disney's biggest Star Wars failures. The Mods rank high on this list because there's not much about them that's worth defending, though they aren't all that bad.
4. Syril Karn
Unlike some on this list, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is deliberately written to irritate viewers of "Andor." A devout believer in the Empire's authoritarian tactics who desires order above everything, Karn made too many waves in a sincere effort to solve a murder in "Andor" Season 1, losing his status as a result. He is redeemed when he proves marginally useful to Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), a prominent figure in the Empire's Imperial Security Bureau. When he later displays bravery in rescuing Meero from a mob, the two forge a personal connection, thus cementing the most annoying couple in Star Wars (step aside Padme and Anakin).
Syril is irritating because of his frequent rage (particularly in relation to his nitpicky mother), and operates as a loyal cog in the Empire's machine, truly believing that authoritarianism is the only path forward. Even though he realizes the corruption of the Empire while among the Ghormans, he ultimately decides to extract payment from Cassian Andor for the murder that ruined his career on Ferrix when he spots him during the Ghorman massacre. Annoying personality aside, Syril Karn is a well-written, interesting character who functions exactly as intended.
3. General Hux
General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) is not very complex. He is introduced in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as a leading military figure in the First Order, though not a Force-user. It's immediately established that Hux is resentful of Kylo Ren and views him as a rival for leadership under Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). Their dynamic contains some of the best comedic relief in the entire sequel trilogy, largely thanks to Adam Driver's ability to project disdain and Domhnall Gleeson's hilarious face acting. Hux is a sycophant, though, and when Ren takes control in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," the General ultimately falls in line.
Hux is annoying on one level because he's a sniveling careerist with no character arc across the whole sequel trilogy. He is static, always a jerk, and often interrupts more important parts of the plot. Even more annoying is his wasted potential. Domhnall Gleeson is a talented actor, both comedically and dramatically, and likely would have excelled had he been given a meatier role. Obviously, the sequels are already overstuffed as is, but we'd rather see Domhnall Gleeson utilized to his fullest potential.
2. Yoda
A lot of people love Yoda (Frank Oz). He is certainly a controversial choice for a list of the most annoying "Star Wars" characters, let alone at such a high spot. Unfortunately for fans of the little green guy, he is irritating on too many levels to ignore.
For one thing, Yoda was initially written to be annoying. Luke arrived on Dagobah expecting to find a master much like Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guiness): composed, serious, and wise. What he found was a tiny green man with hairy ears who irked him into an angry outburst. Sure, Yoda revealed himself as the wise master Luke was looking for, but he remained a huge pain during their ensuing training.
In the prequels, Yoda is a different kind of annoying. He doesn't have to pretend to be a swamp dweller, and it's satisfying to see him on Coruscant as a respected Jedi Master. That said, his arc across the prequel saga is infuriating. Yoda is constantly telling his trusted associates how the dark side is too hazy to see clearly; he suspects something of preventing his precognitive sense. Then, he literally cosigns the immediate application of an anonymously donated clone army to the galactic war between the Senate and Separatists. Not only is it one of the worst things Yoda has ever done, it's also one of the most irritating things about the prequels as a whole.
1. Jar Jar Binks
Oh, Jar Jar Binks. Not only is he one of the most polarizing figures in "Star Wars," but pop culture as a whole. For a long time, most were towards the negative end of the spectrum, with many deriding the character as ridiculous, unnecessary, and incompetent. The hatred negatively affected the mental health of his performer, Ahmed Best, though Best was later saved by a role in "The Mandalorian." Nevertheless, the damage done to him remains a wild extension of character hatred. In a way, those who loathe Jar Jar most vehemently have made themselves the most annoying thing about him.
Prequel fans grew up to see Jar Jar as a more textured character than he'd been given credit for in the past; some even spread the theory that Jar Jar Binks is actually a Sith Lord. It's a wild theory but also very creative, and an apt redemption for a character that was once universally hated. Still, Jar Jar is so despised and constantly discussed that he can't be placed anywhere else but the number one slot.
If that Sith Lord theory is ever confirmed and/or retconned, it'll surely revive another long stretch of Jar Jar discourse.