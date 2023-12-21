Ahsoka's Morgan Elsbeth Actress Had One Request For Her Star Wars Death
When joining the Star Wars universe as a bad guy, it's safe to say death will be on the horizon. That was the case for Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who was introduced on "The Mandalorian" before going on to a more prominent role on "Ahsoka." She leads the charge for bringing Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back to the galaxy, and even though she bites the dust in the finale, she achieves her goal.
If a character's going to die, they may as well go out in the coolest way imaginable. That's all Inosanto wanted for Morgan's death at the hands of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). She spoke with StarWars.com about what she thought was best for the villain's closing moment, "I wanted so much to have a powerful ending. I requested that [Elsbeth] would die by her own weapon."
Morgan is a major antagonist throughout "Ahsoka," and her death is significant because it sets up a future threat. After the Nightsisters inform Thrawn that Morgan is dead, all he says is, "She has done what was required." Morgan is terrifying throughout those eight episodes and ultimately succeeds, but Thrawn doesn't spare her a second thought. She was a means to an end, so her death is the catalyst for another great villain to emerge in the story.
Could Morgan Elsbeth come back from the dead?
Death isn't necessarily eternal in Star Wars. Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) somehow returned in "Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker." Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) was long presumed dead until he crawled out of the sarlacc pit. Hopefully, Diana Lee Inosanto was satisfied with her death scene in "Ahsoka," but it doesn't mean she's done with her role in a galaxy far, far away just yet.
It's important to remember she was a Nightsister, and in the "Ahsoka" finale, Morgan is imbued with dark magick from her fellow conjurors that turns her eyes black. She's also gifted the Blade of Talzin, a line from "Ahsoka" with greater meaning if you're familiar with Star Wars lore. We don't know much about Nightsister magick and what power Morgan could've received, so who's to say she couldn't be resurrected? One of the other Nightsisters definitively declares that Morgan's dead, but she could've been mistaken.
Additionally, "Ahsoka" utilizes zombie Night Troopers, and it's not the first time zombies have factored into the franchise. The Nightsisters have possessed zombie minions before. The other three Nightsisters may have left Peridea, but something else could lurk there that could use Morgan as a faithful ally. It also seems likely that Ahsoka and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) will find a way off the planet. Maybe they could take Morgan's corpse with them to give a proper burial, only for the body to be intercepted by someone far more nefarious with mystical abilities. Anything's possible when it comes to Star Wars, especially when literal magick is on the table.