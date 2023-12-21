Ahsoka's Morgan Elsbeth Actress Had One Request For Her Star Wars Death

When joining the Star Wars universe as a bad guy, it's safe to say death will be on the horizon. That was the case for Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who was introduced on "The Mandalorian" before going on to a more prominent role on "Ahsoka." She leads the charge for bringing Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back to the galaxy, and even though she bites the dust in the finale, she achieves her goal.

If a character's going to die, they may as well go out in the coolest way imaginable. That's all Inosanto wanted for Morgan's death at the hands of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson). She spoke with StarWars.com about what she thought was best for the villain's closing moment, "I wanted so much to have a powerful ending. I requested that [Elsbeth] would die by her own weapon."

Morgan is a major antagonist throughout "Ahsoka," and her death is significant because it sets up a future threat. After the Nightsisters inform Thrawn that Morgan is dead, all he says is, "She has done what was required." Morgan is terrifying throughout those eight episodes and ultimately succeeds, but Thrawn doesn't spare her a second thought. She was a means to an end, so her death is the catalyst for another great villain to emerge in the story.