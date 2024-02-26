Jar Jar Binks Is A Sith Lord: A Viral Star Wars Fan Theory Explained

Actor Ahmed Best was never the same after playing Jar Jar Binks in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" due to the fierce backlash his character and performance received. The reaction to Jar Jar was so severe that some fans made cuts of "Phantom Menace" that removed the character altogether or greatly minimized his role. However, as a sort of counterpoint to this colossal backlash, a viral theory eventually arose that proposed the controversial character wasn't actually a klutzy goon but a Sith Lord hiding his true nature behind an innocent exterior.

Reddit user Lumpawarroo developed this theory and posted it to the Star Wars subreddit in 2015, just before "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" premiered. It amassed over 70,000 upvotes. First, the post establishes that Jar Jar is capable of athletic feats typically restricted to Force users. Furthermore, the Gungan is demonstrably formidable in battle through what appears to be dumb luck but could be martial arts calculated to merely look sloppy. He also behaves in a manner that suggests he wields the Force for personal gain, appearing to manipulate others into granting him power or status, like the military rank of Bombad General, through Jedi mind tricks.

Of course, the most likely explanation for each of these behaviors is that Jar Jar and his story arc aren't all that serious. However, coupled with Emperor Palpatine's (Ian McDiarmid) ascent to Galactic Emperor, there's a compelling case to be made that Jar Jar is secretly a master manipulator with bad intentions.