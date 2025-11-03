Why The Wicked Movies Never Reveal Dorothy's Face

"Wicked," the movie about Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the Wicked Witch of the West, and her college friendship with Glinda (Ariana Grande), the Good Witch of the North, blew everyone away at the box office. And its sequel, "Wicked: For Good," is highly anticipated at theaters this November. (Check out the only recap you need before seeing it.) But neither movie would exist without the book that started it all: "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" by L. Frank Baum. That book featured a farmgirl from Kansas named Dorothy Gale, who followed the yellow brick road right into our hearts — whether she was doing so in the novel, published in 1900, or the 1939 movie adaptation that followed. (Although the film "The Wizard of Oz" is actually much different than the book.)

So the question has become: Who plays Dorothy in "Wicked: For Good"? Well, the answer may not be as simple as you'd expect, because despite having such an outsized role in all things Oz-related, Empire reports that we won't see Dorothy's face in the movie. Instead we'll see her from a distance or from behind. This was a strategic choice. Jon M. Chu, the director of both "Wicked" films, told People, "I didn't want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with." So however you envision Dorothy — whether it's as a 16-year-old Judy Garland in the film "The Wizard of Oz," a little girl with pigtails as in the illustrations in "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," or an 11-year-old Fairuza Balk in the movie "Return to Oz," you won't have any conflict from seeing another Dorothy in "Wicked: For Good." Plus, this helps Chu's "Wicked" leading ladies because the movie "is still Elphaba and Glinda's journey, and [Dorothy] is a pawn in the middle of all of it."