10 Most Annoying Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters, Ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe shines with an abundance of beloved individuals. Just like "The Golden Girls" theme song, you want to thank them for being a friend. Then there are the MCU's annoying characters.

These toads rile you up to the point that you want to sign them up to every email subscription service under the sun to inflict an iota of the irritation they do on you. That sounds dramatically over the top, but there's little denying the traumatizing effects they have on their respective projects, making you want to fast forward at best, or even refuse to rewatch them again all together.

If you know, you know. Some of them give you the ick whenever they open their mouths, others through their questionable actions or unrepentant whininess (think of a certain "hero" with a glowing fist and terrible martial arts technique). Whichever way, these peeps bring raging thunderstorms on a bright sunny day. Having said that, let's take a look at the most annoying Marvel Cinematic Universe characters, in the order of how much they infuriate us. Apologies in advance for the irritation you'll feel by the mere mention of these names in the future.