Gwyneth Paltrow's Avengers: Endgame Confession May Break The Hearts Of Marvel Fans
The MCU may be a cultural phenomenon, but it isn't for everyone. Martin Scorsese is the poster child for popular voices that don't approve of Marvel's cinematic universe. But he isn't the only one who thinks "Iron Man," "Captain America," and "Thor" aren't proper cinema. There are plenty of others who simply can't find the time or motivation to sit down and watch through so many superhero-infused action flicks. One of these is an actor who has already graced the screen in the MCU multiple times. Gwyneth Paltrow confessed (not for the first time) that she simply hasn't watched most of the MCU movies — including the ones she's been involved in.
In an interview with Variety, Paltrow explained that after enjoying her time making the first "Iron Man" film, "We didn't make them like that anymore. To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I've never seen 'Endgame.' I've never seen any of these. I can't keep track. I probably should at some point."
Paltrow has gone on record in the past for being a bit behind in her viewing of superhero cinema. She famously forgot whether she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (spoiler: she was) and confessed shortly afterward to Elle that she had never even watched the movie. Her admittedly valid excuse in that case? "It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven't seen very many of them. It's really stupid and I'm sorry, but I'm a 47-year-old mother."
Paltrow enjoyed her early MCU days
In the report, Variety added that Paltrow hasn't always been this absent-minded or disinterested about her MCU tenure. On the contrary, when she started out in "Iron Man," she enjoyed the almost Indie feel of it all. "They said it's going to feel like doing an indie film," she explained. "We're gonna have fun and you don't have to be in too much of the action part anyway. So I thought, Oh, okay. And we had such a good time. We improvised almost every scene of that movie. We would write it in the morning in Jon's trailer, and it was like doing [an indie] film."
Paltrow may have enjoyed her first foray as Pepper Potts, but it wasn't long before the shine wore off. The skyrocketing popularity of the films made them major productions, and that took much of the fun out of the creative process. At this point, there's only one thing that could purportedly get her back into character: Robert Downey Jr.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Paltrow joked, "But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back. You know, to some degree." The only issue with that plan? In yet another interview, MCU boss Kevin Feige made it clear that they would never bring RDJ's Tony Stark back to avoid magically undoing his impeccable send-off in "Avengers: Endgame." It looks like Paltrow's role in the MCU is over for the foreseeable future, which should leave her plenty of time to eventually catch up on all of the Marvel movies she's missed — in theory, anyway.