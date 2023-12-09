Gwyneth Paltrow's Avengers: Endgame Confession May Break The Hearts Of Marvel Fans

The MCU may be a cultural phenomenon, but it isn't for everyone. Martin Scorsese is the poster child for popular voices that don't approve of Marvel's cinematic universe. But he isn't the only one who thinks "Iron Man," "Captain America," and "Thor" aren't proper cinema. There are plenty of others who simply can't find the time or motivation to sit down and watch through so many superhero-infused action flicks. One of these is an actor who has already graced the screen in the MCU multiple times. Gwyneth Paltrow confessed (not for the first time) that she simply hasn't watched most of the MCU movies — including the ones she's been involved in.

In an interview with Variety, Paltrow explained that after enjoying her time making the first "Iron Man" film, "We didn't make them like that anymore. To be honest, I stopped watching them at some point. I've never seen 'Endgame.' I've never seen any of these. I can't keep track. I probably should at some point."

Paltrow has gone on record in the past for being a bit behind in her viewing of superhero cinema. She famously forgot whether she was in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (spoiler: she was) and confessed shortly afterward to Elle that she had never even watched the movie. Her admittedly valid excuse in that case? "It is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven't seen very many of them. It's really stupid and I'm sorry, but I'm a 47-year-old mother."