Bugonia Review: Emma Stone's Latest Yorgos Lanthimos Film Is Weird, Tense, And Brilliant

"Bugonia" centers on a small house in the middle of nowhere, where beekeeper Teddy (Jesse Plemons) and his cousin Don (Aidan Delbis) are plotting something dark. According to Teddy, mass die-offs of bees and things like the pharmaceutical poisoning of humans are all tied to a vast alien conspiracy, and the only way to stop it is to force his way into an audience with the alien Emperor.

To make this happen, Teddy and Don hatch a plan to kidnap Michelle (Emma Stone), the high-powered CEO of a local drug company, believing that she's not only an alien, but one capable of getting them in to see the alien leadership. Michelle, shorn of all her hair and chained to a cot in Teddy's basement, is naturally horrified by her ordeal, and works to convince Teddy that he's made a huge mistake. In Teddy's mind of course, the more she protests, the more Michelle confirms she actually is an alien with a secret agenda to control the fate of humanity. But the more the captive and captor talk, the more the film makes us question who's manipulating who.

This duel between the seemingly delusional kidnapper and his seemingly panicked captive makes up the backbone of "Bugonia," and it certainly works in the film's favor that Stone and Plemons are now experienced actors in Yorgos Lanthimos' stock company of favorites. Here, unlike recent successes like "Poor Things" and "Kinds of Kindness," the scope is dialed down. Much of the vital action takes place in Teddy's house, and much of that takes place in Teddy's basement, where a sequence of events so tightly coiled they could be a stage play unfold. To pull off what goes on down there — from awkward moments to shocking revelations to outright human cruelty and manipulation — you need a certain degree of trust, and it's clear that the director and his stars have that. "Bugonia" is never afraid to get messy, not in terms of violence so much as in terms of emotional cacophony, and Stone and Plemons both deliver exceptional performances within Lanthimos' carefully constructed framework.