A House Of Dynamite's Ending Is Going To Leave Viewers Divided

The ending (or lack thereof) of "A House of Dynamite" delivers a strong statement on the existence of nuclear weapons. If there's a 99% chance that 10 million Americans will die in a nuclear blast, the President can't just do nothing, but without knowing who did the attack — a blackout at the time of the launch made determinations impossible — retaliating against all possible suspected nuclear powers will escalate the situation to the mutually assured destruction that J. Robert Oppenheimer feared.

Idris Elba's President is not perfect, but he's an intelligent man who feels the weight of his decisions. "They're all narcissists," one aide says about U.S. presidents, "but at least this one reads the news." The government officials here are shown to be utmost professionals, getting across the film's implicit argument: you can practically hear Kathryn Bigelow and screenwriter Noah Oppenheim implying, "If a situation like this is so terrifying when the adults are in the room, imagine what this would be like under the current clowns."

While "A House of Dynamite" commits to its anti-nuke message, the enigmatic ending avoids taking further political bearings.Choosing to retaliate or not would make a definitive statement on America's global power, while identifying a guilty party would also make a geopolitical stance. No conclusion could make everyone happy, but the ambiguous ending is sure to be divisive precisely because of its noncommittal nature.

"A House of Dynamite" is now in limited theatrical release and will stream on Netflix on October 24.