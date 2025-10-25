The Tragic True Story Of Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara

Childhood can bring with it plenty of difficult ordeals, from domestic squabbles and parental divorces to more extreme issues like abuse. Thankfully, there's no evidence to suggest that "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara ever experienced anything in her youth quite extreme enough to be considered trauma. But like many of us, she did endure bullying in school, and for what might be considered by some a surprising reason: her slender frame.

In Hollywood, of course, being thin is something of a sought-after commodity, as the industry is still often dictated by unrealistic beauty standards. But children aren't Hollywood casting agents, and are always looking for some reason to single someone out. For Vergara, it was how skinny she was. "I was ridiculously skinny," Vergara told Shape magazine in 2011 (via the NY Daily News). "They called me palillo, which means toothpick in Spanish." But as she got older, those jeers turned to cheers, as she filled out and was suddenly more shapely.

"I was still skinny, but suddenly I had these big boobs," she told Shape. But Vergara still wasn't happy with her body: "It was terrible! I used to tell my mother, 'I'm going to cut [my breasts] off as soon as I turn 18.'" As we all know now, however, she kept her biggest assets, much to the joy of legions of tongue-wagging fans.