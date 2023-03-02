Sofia Vergara Feared For Her Post-Modern Family Career (But Didn't Need To)

Despite being immensely popular with "Modern Family" viewers and having achieved so much during her time on the show, Sofia Vergara was not eager to experience life after the mockumentary-style sitcom ended.

Sofia Vergara appeared in TV shows and movies for over two decades, attaining over 40 credits. Of her many credits, the heavy favorite that undeniably eclipses the rest has to be "Modern Family." Vergara successfully flexed her acting skills and comedic abilities in 250 episodes of the series for over a decade. She not only made audiences laugh but also secured four nominations from both the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy awards for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett as well an impressive total of eleven Screen Actors Guild Awards. Her character's outgoing attitude and exuberant energy added a hilarious dynamic, and there was always an abundance of laughs inspired by her side-splitting antics. The actress proudly played the comedic role, even though her onscreen persona had been criticized for being a stereotype. But Vergara doesn't seem to care and never lets that noise bother her.

Vergara may not be concerned with people's opinions regarding her TV personality, but she was somewhat worried about her future when her time on "Modern Family" was over.