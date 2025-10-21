5 Best Shows Like Apple TV's The Last Frontier

It seems no matter where we look, there's always another small town crime drama on the horizon. The latest offering, this time from Apple TV+, is "The Last Frontier," which premiered on the streaming service in October 2025. It stars Jason Clarke (who we praised for his work on the show) as Frank Remnick, a U.S. Marshal stationed in a remote part of Alaska. His relatively dull job is given a major injection of adrenaline when a plane crashes in his jurisdiction of Fairbanks. And it's not just any plane — it's a plane full of fugitives on their way to prison, making the fact that there are now potentially dangerous survivors on the loose a pretty significant problem. It's up to Remnick to track down the prisoners and bring them back in before they hurt anyone else.

With a star-studded cast that also features Dominic Cooper, Alfre Woodard, and John Slattery, "The Last Frontier" is the perfect watch as we head into the winter season. But in case you're looking for other similar shows as you patiently await each new episode of "The Last Frontier," which is being released on a weekly basis, here are a few other options to binge along the way.