What Happened To The Original Cast Of Justified?

"Justified" is the ultimate neo-Western drama, running for six seasons between 2010 and 2015. It introduced audiences to Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), a U.S. Marshal who doesn't always follow the law to the letter, especially after he's sent back to where he grew up in Kentucky. While he does his best to investigate crime, there is much more lurking beneath the surface in Harlan County.

The show featured a great cast, with characters of all natures, and even notable guest stars like Chadwick Boseman. From crime lords and their underlings, people caught in the crossfire, old friends and flames, and everyone in between, Raylan is forced to confront parts of his past, which frequently interferes with his job. He struggles to keep the two separate, with his professional and private lives often overlapping in different situations.

While there was a sequel to the popular show, "Justified: City Primeval," not every character made the journey from Kentucky to Detroit for an appearance. For those wondering where they can watch their favorite main and recurring cast members of "Justified," here is what happened to the original stars of "Justified" since the series ended in 2015.