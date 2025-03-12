What Happened To The Original Cast Of Justified?
"Justified" is the ultimate neo-Western drama, running for six seasons between 2010 and 2015. It introduced audiences to Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), a U.S. Marshal who doesn't always follow the law to the letter, especially after he's sent back to where he grew up in Kentucky. While he does his best to investigate crime, there is much more lurking beneath the surface in Harlan County.
The show featured a great cast, with characters of all natures, and even notable guest stars like Chadwick Boseman. From crime lords and their underlings, people caught in the crossfire, old friends and flames, and everyone in between, Raylan is forced to confront parts of his past, which frequently interferes with his job. He struggles to keep the two separate, with his professional and private lives often overlapping in different situations.
While there was a sequel to the popular show, "Justified: City Primeval," not every character made the journey from Kentucky to Detroit for an appearance. For those wondering where they can watch their favorite main and recurring cast members of "Justified," here is what happened to the original stars of "Justified" since the series ended in 2015.
Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens
Timothy Olyphant is Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in "Justified." He's sent back to his hometown in Kentucky after he made the news for killing a member of a cartel in Florida, and higher-ups are concerned for his well-being. Now back in Harlan County, he has to investigate his childhood friend Boyd (Walton Goggins) as a possible bank robber. Over the course of the series, Raylan and Boyd go back and forth in a battle that results in injuries, headaches, and them rarely being on the same side.
After "Justified," Olyphant appeared in a variety of series. His next major role on television came as John Hammond, the husband to lead character Sheila (Drew Barrymore) in Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet." He does his best to help his wife through her new dietary restrictions, but it doesn't always work out the way they'd like. The actor went on to join the "Star Wars" universe as Cobb Vanth, appearing in "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett." Fans of book adaptations may also know him as Rod Reyes, the tour manager in the Amazon Prime Video limited series "Daisy Jones & the Six."
In addition to television, Olyphant has been on the silver screen. He was a part of Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as James Stacy, a television producer, which was one of his best roles yet. The actor was also in the 2022 mystery thriller "Amsterdam" as hitman Tarim Milfax, while animation fans might recognize Olyphant as the voice of bounty hunter Willard Stenk in "Missing Link."
Walton Goggins as Boyd Crowder
Walton Goggins played Boyd Crowder, a childhood friend of Raylan who may or may not be robbing banks and creating other issues throughout Harlan County that Raylan is expected to put right. He's the epitome of a morally grey character and no one is ever sure if they can trust him, including Raylan.
Goggins is a part of several popular shows. He's on the HBO dramedy "The Righteous Gemstones" as Baby Billy Freeman, the misfit uncle of the Gemstone family. The actor also plays director of the Global Defense Agency Cecil Stedman in the animated series "Invincible." Goggin's well-known for his role as The Ghoul in the Amazon Prime Video adaptation of "Fallout," even nominated for an Emmy for his performance. He joined the cast of the HBO show "The White Lotus" in Season 3 as Rick Hatchett, and has had several miniseries under his belt since "Justified," including "George & Tammy" and "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey."
In film, Goggins has a voice cameo in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" in the extended cut of the movie. He joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Sonny Burch, an illegal tech dealer, in "Ant-Man and the Wasp." He also starred in the 2019 horror movie "Them That Follow" alongside Olivia Colman, Jim Gaffigan, and fellow "Justified" co-star Kaitlyn Dever, playing Lemuel Childs, a pastor who uses snakes in his services.
Nick Searcy as Art Mullen
Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Art Mullen is willing to give Raylan the space and freedom to skirt the line, but is a rule follower himself. He's initially introduced as someone Raylan might consider a father figure as the show continues. While the two have a strong working relationship initially, it becomes more of a struggle when Art doesn't agree with how Raylan blurs the lines between his life as a U.S. marshal and his personal time.
Nick Searcy plays Art Mullen. Audiences might know him as Frank Bennett from "Fried Green Tomatoes," but the work he's done after "Justified" is just as noteworthy. The actor is a part of the cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "The Shape of Water" as Father Montgomery and General Frank Hoyt, respectively. Fans of westerns may also know him from the 2023 film "The Old Way," where he plays another lawman, Marshal Jarret.
Searcy also has other television projects under his belt. He had episodic roles in popular series like "Chicago Med," "Archer," "Lethal Weapon," and "Hawaii Five-0." The actor also appeared in two episodes of the Netflix show "The Ranch" as Frank. Most notably, Searcy played Deputy Carl in the popular 2024 miniseries "The Perfect Couple."
Jacob Pitts as Tim Gutterson
Jacob Pitts played former army ranger and Deputy U.S. Marshal Tim Gutterson in "Justified." The veteran doesn't particularly approve of Raylan's choices, since he's a more no-nonsense character, but he doesn't go out of his way to stop him either. Over time, Art grows more concerned that Tim's PTSD might be impacting him in more ways than one. Compared to others in the series, Tim is a bit more elusive and his backstory isn't always shared.
While Pitts is known for the movies he did before joining the cast of "Justified," you're sure to recognize his recent work. He had episodic roles in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Elementary," and "The Blacklist." Pitts plays the recurring character Lance Lord in the black comedy drama "Sneaky Pete," joining the cast for 15 episodes from 2017 through 2019. He also has a recurring role on the USA Network procedural anthology "The Sinner." He appeared in the first season as J. D. Lambert, a drug dealer working every angle to keep up with demand.
Erica Tazel as Rachel Brooks
Erica Tazel is Deputy U.S. Marshal Rachel Brooks, a part of the team in Kentucky and one of the only people who has no qualms about calling Raylan out for his behavior. While Art and Tim often turn the other way or don't have strong opinions at first, Rachel makes sure Raylan knows she believes he gets away with everything because of his status as a white man. She and Raylan butt heads, especially when she is placed in a position of power over him, leading to some to think there was romantic potential between the two.
Tazel continued her time on television with the NBC medical drama "The Night Shift" as Dr. Bella Cummings, a urologist and recurring character in the fourth season of the series. The actress is a part of the main cast of "The Good Fight," a legal drama on CBS All Access (now Paramount+). Tazel played Barbara Kolstad, a partner at the law firm, for the first two seasons. She was also in "Lovecraft Country" as Dora Freeman and as Charise Spivey in the second and third seasons of "Truth Be Told." Tazel had episodic roles in "The Orville," "Raising Dion," and "All American: Homecoming" as well. Movie fans may also recognize Tazel from the 2023 biopic "Big George Foreman" as Mary Foreman, the wife of the titular character.
Joelle Carter as Ava Crowder
Ava Crowder is Boyd's sister-in-law and longtime resident of Harlan County. She grew up with Raylan and Boyd, and eventually becomes involved with the crime scene of the town as "Justified" gets further into its narrative. Before the show starts, Ava kills her abusive husband, who is never seen on-screen. Joelle Carter, known for "High Fidelity" and "American Pie 2," plays Ava in the series.
After "Justified," Carter played Laura Nagel in "Chicago Justice," the fourth show in the "Chicago" television franchise. Laura is an investigator who first appears in an episode of "Chicago P.D." She's a former police officer who, after being injured on duty, misuses pain killers and loses custody of her daughter, a fight she's still in the middle of. The actress also has an episodic role in "Chicago Med" as a completely different character. Her next major role came with the Apple TV+ mystery series "Home Before Dark" as Kim Collins, a school principal. In 2016, she was in four episodes of "Scandal" as Vanessa Moss, the wife of Jake Ballard (Scott Foley). Carter also appeared in episodes of "Dirty John," "The Rookie," and "FBI."
Natalie Zea as Winona Hawkins
Natalie Zea is Winona Hawkins, the ex-wife who still loves Raylan despite being married to someone else now. The two run into each other at work often, since Winona is a court stenographer. Winona later leaves Kentucky with the hopes of raising her child in a more stable and safe place away from the crime of the town, but she comes back to visit Raylan, despite being unsure if she can trust him. Winona is part of the main cast for the first three seasons, and then as a recurring character in the last three.
After "Justified," Zea played Robin Randall in the TBS sitcom "The Detour." The series followed Robin, her husband Nate (Jason Jones), and their kids heading to Florida on a family vacation. However, various detours slow their progress and create a myriad of other problems, though things aren't as easy going back home as Robin thinks. The actress is also a recurring character on the sitcom "White Famous" and the second season of "The Unicorn." Sci-fi fans may recognize her from "La Brea," where she plays the overbearing mother Eve Harris in all three seasons. Like her co-star Joelle Carter, she joined the "Chicago" franchise, playing nurse Jackie Nelson starting in Season 9 of "Chicago Med."
Jere Burns as Wynn Duffy
Wynn Duffy is a loan collector and part of the crime organization Dixie Mafia in "Justified." He isn't afraid to do what he feels needs to be done to collect on a debt, even if it means threatening the family of someone who owes him. You always know he's coming because he travels in a motorhome. Jere Burns portrays Wynn Duffy in the series.
After "Justified," Burns appeared as Pritikin "Chet" Atkins in the satirical procedural "Angie Tribeca." Instead of playing a member of a crime syndicate, this time he's a police officer, and part of the fun of the role is that he also plays Pritkin's twin brother and two of their cousins. He's had multi-episode arcs in "I'm Dying Up Here," "The Cool Kids," "All Rise," "Dead to Me," and "NCIS: Los Angeles." Burns even appeared in Season 11 of the "The X-Files" as Dr. Randolph Luvenis.
Burns is in the action comedy "Game Over, Man!" alongside Adam DeVine and Blake Anderson, and "The Incredibles" fans might recognize his voice as of one of the detectives in the 2018 sequel. The actor also starred with horror legend Robert Englund in the 2015 slasher "The Funhouse Massacre."
David Meunier as Johnny Crowder
David Meunier is Johnny Crowder, Boyd's cousin who's just as deep into a life of crime as Boyd is. Like other Crowder family members in "Justified," Johnny doesn't have a happy ending when he exits the series during the fifth season. After he's shot in Season 1, he walks with a bit of a limp, but it doesn't slow him down when the family business is concerned.
DC fans might know Meunier as Ishmael Gregor, a member of the Russian mob on "Arrow." On the other side of the comic book aisle, he was recurring character Finn Miller in the Hulu single-season project "Helstrom," based on the Marvel Comics characters with the surname Helstrom. The actor was also a recurring cast member of the ABC crime thriller "Big Sky," portraying Dietrich in the second season. "The Omen" fans might know him as Detective James Shay in the sequel series "Damien." Meunier also had multi-episode arcs in "The Blacklist," "Mom," and "S.W.A.T.," and guest appearances in "Lucifer," "NCIS: Los Angeles," "The Rookie," and "Hawaii Five-0."
Damon Herriman as Dewey Crowe
Boyd has plenty of people working under him in "Justified," including Dewey Crowe. Portrayed by Damon Herriman, Dewey is one of Boyd's most loyal followers early on in the show. He doesn't hesitate to stand up to Boyd later on, though, as he becomes more confident in himself. Like Boyd, he's usually in opposition to Raylan, even posing as the marshal to convince someone to turn over pills they took from him, but will work with him when the situation calls for it.
After "Justified," Herriman continued on to be part of the cast of the FX miniseries "Mr. Inbetween" as Freddy, the boss of the main character Ray (Scott Ryan). The actor kept adding miniseries to his resume, with "The Serpent," "The Tourist," "Thai Cave Rescue," and "The Underground Railroad" between 2021 and 2022. His next leading role was in the Epix neo-noir thriller "Perpetual Grace, LTD" as Paul Allen Brown. Herriman also played a recurring character on "The Artful Dodger," Captain Lucien Gaines.
Like "Justified" co-stars Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins, Herriman is part of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," as he played Charles Manson. (He also played Manson in an episode of "Mindhunter.") "Mortal Kombat" fans may know him as the voice of Kabal. He also appeared alongside Austin Butler in the 2023 film "The Bikeriders" and played Nigel Martin-Smith in the Robbie Williams biopic "Better Man."
Kaitlyn Dever as Loretta McCready
Kaitlyn Dever plays Loretta McCready in "Justified," a teen girl moving between homes after the disappearance of her father. Raylan does his best to help her when she's in the area, and becomes a surrogate father figure for the teen. But when she discovers what actually happened to her dad, her life is in danger, causing her to leave Harlan for a short while.
Dever added more television projects to her resume after her time on "Justified." She continued to play Eve Baxter on the ABC sitcom "Last Man Standing," a show she'd been on since 2011. She then made waves playing the lead character in the Netflix miniseries "Unbreakable," earning a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Marie Adler, a young woman struggling to remember the details of the worst night of her life. She played Betsy Mallum in the Hulu miniseries "Dopesick," and Belle Gibson in the Netflix miniseries "Apple Cider Vinegar." She also joined the cast of "The Last of Us" in Season 2 as Abby.
Dever is also known for her time on the silver screen. She worked with "Justified" co-star Walton Goggins in the horror film "Them That Follow." She also explored other horror subgenres, appearing in the nearly silent 2023 movie "No One Will Save You." Dever has been a part of several coming-of-age movies, including 2017's "All Summers End," 2019's "Booksmart," and 2021's "Dear Evan Hansen."