The Last Frontier Review: Jason Clarke Shines In An Uneven Apple TV+ Series

Apple TV+'s "The Last Frontier" was brought to the screen by the creator of "The Blacklist," which ran on NBC for 10 seasons. "The Blacklist" focused on the FBI and their dealings with a man on the FBI's Most Wanted list and former government agent, Red Reddington (James Spader). "The Last Frontier" has a similar focus on government agents, albeit this time, it's the CIA, so there's some similarity between the two shows.

In other ways, though, "The Last Frontier" leans on other properties. For example, 1997's "Con Air" is a big influence, as the plot leaps into action because of the crash of a prisoner transport plane. It also takes cues from the 1993 movie "The Fugitive" and has elements of the first couple of seasons of "24" in it, especially in the first few episodes. But this all comes together and makes "The Last Frontier" its own thing.

The show starts with a plane crashing in the middle of nowhere. The crash is closest to the town of Fairbanks, Alaska, and the fire chief wants the lone U.S. Marshall there, Frank Remnick (Jason Clarke), to get an idea of why there's smoke coming from the rugged area to their North. He goes to investigate and quickly finds a plane on the ground and all hell breaking loose around him, as all the prisoners that have managed to survive the crash attack him and his deputies.

Frank manages to get away and call in more of his troopers, but by then the remaining prisoners have all taken off and spread out to various places around Fairbanks. Frank has to track down the remaining prisoners one by one, plus he has to deal with a woman, Sidney Scofield (Haley Bennett), from the CIA. Why? Well, it turns out there was a very important prisoner on that plane, and she has been assigned to bring him in no matter what it takes.

While further details would get us into spoiler territory, suffice it to say that this is a stew of good marshalls, bad inmates, and questionable CIA operatives, and the pilot makes quite a case for sticking with all of them.