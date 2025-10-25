What You Didn't Know About Jan From The Toyota Commercials

Laurel Coppock left New York for Chicago when she realized that she wanted to be a comic instead of a dramatic actress. "It took all that dramatic training to realize I only cared about comedy," she told Colby News. Once in Illinois, she set about trying to get her foot in the door at the Windy City's renowned improv institutions. She participated in ImprovOlympic shows, and she also became a member of Second City, where the likes of Bill Murray and Tina Fey got their starts. "I moved to Chicago and started doing improv every night, which really developed those comic instincts," Coppock said. "It was a great learning experience, taking a lot of creative risks and getting on stage constantly."

Coppock subsequently went on a tour in Europe, where she worked with Boom Chicago's Amsterdam Theater improv program in The Netherlands and did comedy there from 2005 to 2006. She quickly found out that audiences in Europe were a lot harder to please than those back home in the States. "It's a great way to cut your teeth comedically, because the audiences there were brutal," she said. "They would come up after the show and tell you that you weren't funny." Nonetheless, Coppock admits she enjoyed experiencing a different culture from her own and taking long hikes in the Dutch countryside.

The next stop for Coppock was Los Angeles, where she hooked up with yet another respected improv comedy troupe: The Groundlings. The Los Angeles Times named her among a batch of "fresh talent" at the troupe in 2010, and she would make her movie debut the following year, playing a minor role in the 2011 romantic comedy "Crazy, Stupid, Love." That same year, Coppock appeared in one-off roles in "Workaholics" and "Modern Family," and in 2012 she popped up in "The Office" and "2 Broke Girls," establishing herself as a reliable guest actor. It was in 2012 that she made her debut as Jan, which would become her best-known character.