What You Didn't Know About Flo From The Progressive Insurance Commercials

She's perky, she's popular, and she knows how to wear a headband — she's Flo from Progressive! But while her life might unfold in a simple fantasy world, the actor who plays the popular spokesperson – the successful and popular Stephanie Courtney – lives out loud and in full color. A regular on the improv scene with an impressive list of guest-starring television appearances, she's a whole lot more than a white apron and a perpetually cheerful demeanor. She's a person with dreams and ambitions, and playing Flo is only one aspect of how Courtney has achieved comedic stardom.

That said, she's worked for Progressive for over seventeen years, which is quite a professional accomplishment even if she's never recognized by fans for another persona. It makes her one of the longest-lived spokespeople of all time and proves that sometimes all it takes is a perky persona and a little bit of gumption to get where you need to go. But have you ever wondered what her personal life is like, what got Courtney into acting, or where you've seen her before? Here, we'll break down a whole lot of information about the woman with the heart-emblazoned badge, digging deep to tell you everything you never knew about both Flo and Courtney.