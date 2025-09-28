The Real Reason There Are So Many Lily From AT&T Commercials

There are hundreds of commercials featuring the sweet Lily Adams (Milana Vayntrub) hawking AT&T's wares. But what you may not know about the AT&T commercial girl is that, despite initially being brought in to do one commercial, she was kept around for a very good reason.

As it turns out, Vayntrub's excellent improvising abilities resulted in new Lily-centric storylines being crafted even before the first commercial was done shooting. "They were like 'can you come back tomorrow to reshoot that storyline that we just came up with on the day?' " she recalled during a SAG-AFTRA panel, adding, "a lot of the commercials I do, do require improv." The performer admitted that they still heavily improvise while shooting, and thanks to her training under the acclaimed Amy Poehler co-founded improv institution Upright Citizens Brigade, she knows how to apply it.

While playing Lily has had its negative side for Vayntrub — including unwarranted online sexual harassment that changed her forever and brought on feelings of violation — it's been a steady gig that's lined her pockets and made Vayntrub a recognizable commercial actor. But while her work as a phone and internet pitchwoman may be the actor's bread and butter, she's been seen and heard in other noteworthy productions over the years.