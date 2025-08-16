The Tragic True Life Story Of The Allstate Mayhem Commercial Guy

In addition to "Oz," Dean Winters got ample work with guest spots on the likes of "NYPD Blue," "Sex and the City," and "CSI: Miami." It was a lot of drama work, and at the time, it may have been hard for people to view Winters as more comedic. This was still some distance from the Allstate Mayhem gigs where he would regularly show how far he was willing to commit for a comedic bit. But a casting director somewhere must've seen something in him, as he landed the role of Dennis, Liz Lemon's (Tina Fey) ex-boyfriend, who did some questionable things on "30 Rock."

In his chat with Backstage, Winters revealed that he initially walked out of his "30 Rock" audition: "I go into the room, I see 20 guys. I recognized all of them; they were all comics. They were famous guys. I was a drama guy. I'm like, What am I doing here? I signed the list, I sat down, looked around the room, and I'm like, I don't have a shot in hell. I got up and I left." Winters walked to Central Park and got himself a beer. He was ready to get on with his day when he got a call from his agent's assistant, who told him that if he didn't at least audition for this job that they were going to drop him as a client.

The way Winters tells it, the whole thing worked out for the best, because the walk back to Rockefeller Center gave him time to figure out how he was going to approach the audition. "The way that I played it apparently was different from the other 20 guys that had gone in," he explained. "The way I played it was exactly how they wanted it, which was: This guy believed in everything that he said, no matter how audacious it was, and [he said it] with a straight face." It became a role he'd continue to play across all seven seasons of "30 Rock," appearing in a total of 15 episodes.