15 Movies Like Superbad You Need To Watch Next

Ever wondered what Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's high school experience was like? Greg Mottola's 2007 teen comedy "Superbad" — written by Rogen and Goldberg — provides a vulgar and hilarious fictionalized answer. The film stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as Seth and Evan, respectively. Before graduation, Seth and Evan — along with their other pal Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), aka McLovin — plan to attend a house party, where the teens hope to lose their virginity. The night doesn't pan out as they had imagined, as they embark on an unforgettable adventure complete with fake IDs, stealing booze, and chaotic cops.

"Superbad" is regarded as one of the funniest movies ever, according to science. It's the kind of comedy that people want to rewatch over and over again, with its jokes remaining as side-splitting now as they were back when the film was released. But are there other movies out there with the same laugh-out-loud quality as "Superbad?" Absolutely. So sit back, put on McLovin's Aladdin vest, and add these gems to your watchlist.