15 Movies Like Superbad You Need To Watch Next
Ever wondered what Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's high school experience was like? Greg Mottola's 2007 teen comedy "Superbad" — written by Rogen and Goldberg — provides a vulgar and hilarious fictionalized answer. The film stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as Seth and Evan, respectively. Before graduation, Seth and Evan — along with their other pal Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse), aka McLovin — plan to attend a house party, where the teens hope to lose their virginity. The night doesn't pan out as they had imagined, as they embark on an unforgettable adventure complete with fake IDs, stealing booze, and chaotic cops.
"Superbad" is regarded as one of the funniest movies ever, according to science. It's the kind of comedy that people want to rewatch over and over again, with its jokes remaining as side-splitting now as they were back when the film was released. But are there other movies out there with the same laugh-out-loud quality as "Superbad?" Absolutely. So sit back, put on McLovin's Aladdin vest, and add these gems to your watchlist.
American Pie
A few years before "Superbad" hit screens, there was another crude coming-of-age comedy that had everyone talking about an infamous scene between a teenager and a freshly made apple pie. In 1999's "American Pie," four seniors — Jim Levenstein (Jason Biggs), Chris Ostreicher (Chris Klein), Paul Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas), and Kevin Myers (Thomas Ian Nicholas) — want to lose their virginity before heading off to college. Their approaches differ, but they make a pledge to each other to get jiggy with it by prom night.
Christopher Mintz-Plasse's McLovin proved to be the most absurd character from "Superbad," and the same can be said about Steve Stifler played by Seann William Scott, a far more obnoxious yet equally as funny character as McLovin. The Stifmeister turns into a low-key scene stealer, even though his best moments in the "American Pie" movies would follow in the sequels.
The story for this coming-of-age comedy might be — ahem — half-baked, but the charming cast makes it worth a watch. Ultimately, the film makes for the perfect double feature alongside "Superbad."
EuroTrip
"Oh, Scotty doesn't know. So don't tell Scotty. Scotty doesn't know!" This earworm should instantly come to mind as soon as 2004's "EuroTrip" is brought up. After being dumped by his girlfriend, Fiona (Kristin Kreuk), and subsequently discovering what she was up to behind his back, Scotty Thomas (Scott Mechlowicz) embarks on a European trip to meet up with his German pen pal, Mieke (Jessica Boehrs), and admit his feelings for her.
It isn't a straightforward trip with jet lag and airport delays, though. Like "Superbad," Scotty and his friends run into quirky characters and find themselves in the most ridiculous situations. As soon as they arrive on the continent, it's a non-stop laugh-a-thon, as the misadventures don't stop until the credits roll. While not a box office hit by any means, "EuroTrip" has developed a cult reputation as a bona fide comedy crusher. Also, forget Jason Bourne or "Good Will Hunting," because Matt Damon peaked as an actor in his cameo as Donny singing "Scotty Doesn't Know."
21 Jump Street
The natural connection between "Superbad" and "21 Jump Street" is the presence of Jonah Hill. However, the latter isn't quite as lewd as the former. But if you think that means it's less funny or safer than the 1987 primetime sitcom it was based on, you're in for a pleasant surprise. "21 Jump Street" sees police officers Greg Jenko (Channing Tatum) and Morton Schmidt (Hill) go undercover as students at a local high school to get a lead on a new drug and who's behind it. At the same time, the two use the opportunity to redo their high school experience with all the drama, potential love interests, and shenanigans it entails.
"21 Jump Street" stands out as one of the best 2010s comedy movies, thanks to the commitment of its cast in embracing the film's ludicrous setup. Tatum and Hill are in top form here, building an undeniable chemistry that had everyone wanting to see more of them on screen together. Thankfully, Hollywood listened, as a sequel, "22 Jump Street," materialized in 2014.
The Hangover
While not about high school students, let's say that "The Hangover" crew of Phil Wenneck (Bradley Cooper), Stu Price (Ed Helms), Alan Garner (Zach Galifianakis), and Doug Billings (Justin Bartha) don't appear to have done much growing up since their youth. The friends venture to Las Vegas for Doug's bachelor party, but the day after the big bash, Doug is missing and no one remembers what happened. Now, they must retrace their steps to figure out where their friend is, while uncovering the debauchery that resulted in Stu's missing tooth and Mike Tyson's bengal tiger finding its way in their bathroom.
"The Hangover" appeals to those who love their comedies a little more R-rated and over the top than usual. Around every turn is another dirty joke or embarrassing situation, as these pals hit Las Vegas like a bro-nuke. While more than a few of the gags have aged like the last bottle of milk in the back of the fridge, "The Hangover" still tickles and taunts with its outlandish antics.
Mean Girls
"Mean Girls" avoids "Superbad's" level of raunchy humor, instead centering much of its comedy on how high school can be Hell on Earth when shared with terrible teens and boorish bullies. While Seth has to deal with a weird kid who loves to hawk up loogies, Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) meets Satan herself in the form of Regina George (Rachel McAdams), who rules North Shore High School with an iron fist. The 2004 comedy follows Cady as she infiltrates the popular girl group known as the Plastics in an effort to expose Regina's sinister ways. Yet, as Cady becomes more entrenched in this band of baddies, she starts to demonstrate behavior that begs the question: Who's the real mean girl here?
"Mean Girls" explores high school through its own offbeat lens, exposing the dangers of cliques and encouraging youth to be nicer to each other. Fortunately, its resonating message is delivered in a hysterical package, helping "Mean Girls" become a beloved cultural touchstone.
Role Models
Christopher Mintz-Plasse experienced a meteoric rise in fame after his turn as McLovin in "Superbad," with the nerdy and awkward character transforming into one of the best parts of the movie for countless viewers. But before starring in hits like "Kick-Ass," "How to Train Your Dragon," and "This is the End," Mintz-Plasse was back in action for the 2008 comedy film "Role Models." In this story, energy drink salesmen Danny (Paul Rudd) and Wheeler (Seann William Scott) receive community service and are placed in a big brother program. Danny receives the geeky LARP-obsessed Augie (Mintz-Plasse), while Wheeler is paired with the rude Ronnie (Bobb'e J. Thompson).
The four main cast members of "Role Models" work well together, playing off one another and showcasing exquisite comedic timing. However, Mintz-Plasse isn't the star of the show here, as he was in "Superbad." Instead, it's Thompson who brings the laughs as the rowdy and unruly Ronnie. In fact, Ronnie and Wheeler's interactions result in the movie's best scenes.
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
In "Superbad," Seth and Evan's quest involves getting alcohol before hooking up with their crushes at a party. In 2004's "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," stoners Harold Lee (John Cho) and Kumar Patel (Kal Penn) have different ambitions. After smoking it up, they crave burgers from White Castle. What seems like a simple mission turns out to be anything but, as — much like Seth and Evan's misadventure — Harold and Kumar embark on the odyssey of all odysseys, which includes a raccoon attacking Harold and Neil Patrick Harris stealing their car.
"Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" is one of the most unpredictable films out there. When you think the guys will zig, they zag. Nothing plays out as expected, so by the time our heroes reach their final destination, you'll be asking yourself, "What the heck did I just watch?" Surprisingly, this iconic comedy saved Neil Patrick Harris' career, coming out a year before he starred as Barney Stinson in "How I Met Your Mother."
Good Boys
Imagine the characters of "Superbad" before their high school days and you've got the basic framework of "Good Boys." In this 2019 film, which is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, sixth graders Max (Jacob Tremblay), Lucas (Keith L. Williams), and Thor (Brady Noon) find themselves in all kinds of unthinkable trouble after Max wishes to attend a party where he hopes to kiss his crush, Brixlee (Millie Davis).
Despite the film's characters being younger than Seth and Evan in "Superbad," don't let that deceive you into thinking this is a kids' movie. "Good Boys" doesn't shy away from gross and obscene humor. It's locked, stocked, and loaded with its fair share of adult situations and eye-opening scenes that make it an awkward watch with your parents.
At its core, though, the main theme of "Good Boys" is the same as in "Superbad." It's about ever-lasting friendship and being there for each other, even as everyone enters different phases of their lives.
Clerks
Kevin Smith's directorial debut, "Clerks," cost less than a night out at the movies (especially in this economy), but that scrappy nature has helped it become an indie classic. There's no real plot here, with the film following slacking clerks and best friends — Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran) and Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson) — as they work mundane jobs and discuss their personal lives, while occasionally being visited by their friends and other quirky characters. Outside the store, dealers Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) hang out, acting totally weird to those passing by and adding to the snoochie boochies.
While there's not much "action" in "Clerks" with much of its runtime confined to cash registers and store aisles, Smith's writing keeps things razor-sharp. The dialog lures the viewer in, keeping them interested in Dante and Randal's twenty-something drama. It's easy to sniff out the influence of "Clerks" in "Superbad," and Seth Rogen has admitted how much the film impacted him in the past. "'Clerks,' when I saw that, was one of the defining moments of my career," Rogen told Variety. "It's the first movie I saw where the characters were talking like me and my friends talk to each other."
Accepted
Tomfoolery unfolds in 2006's "Accepted." Justin Long's Bartleby Gaines indulges in all sorts of hijinks in high school, but his fun-loving ways cost him dearly when he doesn't get accepted into college. What does Bartleby do, especially since his father will be deeply disappointed that he didn't get into university? He creates his own, with the fake South Harmon Institute of Technology. It doesn't take long for others to stumble upon and be accidentally accepted into this college with the perfect acronym, but in order to keep up the charade, Bartleby needs to convince everyone the school is real — by any means necessary.
Much like how the events in "Superbad" snowball with each passing scene, "Accepted" grows increasingly absurd as it goes along. Bartleby paints himself into quite the corner as his lie spirals out of control. However, the film carries a heartwarming underlying message about creating your own opportunities, with a third act that is sure to leave everyone feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.
Old School
In "Old School," Mitch Martin (Luke Wilson) comes home early from a business trip to discover his girlfriend Heidi (Juliette Lewis) cheating on him. Devastated and disillusioned, Mitch moves near a college campus where he throws rowdy parties. After a former enemy and current college dean attempts to rezone the area, Mitch turns his home into a fraternity that welcomes a cast of zany characters.
"Old School" might not have the wit of "Superbad," but it contains the same dumb fun that makes full use of the comedic abilities of Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn, and Will Ferrell. The latter, in particular, shines as Frank Ricard, who morphs into Frank the Tank after consuming too much alcohol. "Old School" turned into a mild box office hit and proved to be popular on home video, resulting in a sequel being mooted. However, it never moved ahead, becoming a role that Will Ferrell refused, as the actor told Ain't It Cool News that the stars turned down "Old School Dos," fearing it would have been little more than a rehash of the first movie.
Blockers
Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, "Blockers" takes a familiar concept and flips the script on it. In this film, parents Mitchell Mannes (John Cena), Lisa Decker (Leslie Mann), and Hunter Lockwood (Ike Barinholtz) combine their efforts to prevent their daughters from losing their virginity on prom night. The laughter doesn't stop for a single second, as the parents go through the wringer and trip into numerous antics and gross-out moments.
"Blockers" differentiates itself from "Superbad" by showcasing its coming-of-age story from the parents' point-of-view. In adopting this perspective, the film teaches adult viewers to let go and allow their children to make choices for themselves, while realizing that doesn't mean losing them. It's also safe to say that "Blockers" truly cemented Cena's place as a comedic force to be reckoned with. Paired with genre stalwarts like Mann and Barinholtz, he never looks out of place, instead rising to the occasion.
Pineapple Express
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg teamed up once again to write the script for 2008's "Pineapple Express." While not the same premise as "Superbad," it nevertheless follows another band of characters finding themselves in quite the pickle over the course of 112 minute. Dale Denton (Rogen) and his marijuana dealer Saul Silver (James Franco) hightail it after Dale witnesses a murder. However, Dale drops his easily identifiable stash near the scene of the crime, resulting in hitmen and a corrupt cop pursuing them. Neither Dale nor Saul are built for this type of life, making the situation even more precarious (and humorous).
The Chicago Tribune compared the movie positively to "Superbad," noting that the writing, "recalls what made 'Superbad' worth seeing: the sidewinding conversational riffs, the why-am-I-laughing? wordplay." As a result of this, alongside its similar cast and crew, it's fun to imagine "Pineapple Express" taking place in the same universe as "Superbad." Among the "Superbad" co-stars reunited in this stoner caper include Bill Hader, Kevin Corrigan, and Danny McBride.
Can't Hardly Wait
Don't go into "Can't Hardly Wait" expecting the edge of "Superbad." It's a much more sanitized version of the high school experience that's confined to the realm of PG-13 humor, but still hits the sweet spot for those seeking a teen comedy with genuine laughs and relatable characters.
Set in the '90s, "Can't Hardly Wait" revolves around a big high school graduation party. Everyone who attends wants different things, but the story centers on Preston Myers (Ethan Embry) who plans to profess his love for the most popular girl in the school, Amanda Beckett (Jennifer Love Hewitt). The film isn't short on funny moments and features a host of recognizable faces. With a cast including Seth Green, Melissa Joan Hart, Peter Facinelli, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Breckin Meyer, among others, "Can't Hardly Wait" might be the definitive '90s teen comedy. At the very least, it's a '90s movie that deserves a reboot.
The Night Before
Seth Rogen stars in and executive produces (along with Evan Goldberg) "The Night Before." This quasi-Christmas movie sees Rogen play Isaac Greenberg, who has a long-standing tradition with his best pals, Chris Roberts (Anthony Mackie) and Ethan Miller (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), where they spend Christmas Eve together. Eventually, Chris and Isaac want to break tradition to tend to their own lives. The trio decides to spend one last Christmas Eve together, ensuring it'll be a wild time that none of them will forget.
"The Night Before" combines all the lunacy of "Superbad" and fuses it with a fresh festive spirit. It's entertaining to watch, as these three friends encounter a variety of eccentric characters and madcap situations in what's supposed to be a final blowout of an annual tradition. In the end, they discover what Christmas is really about, as the experience brings them all closer together and strengthens their friendship.