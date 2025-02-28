'90s Movies That Deserve A Reboot

Reboots have long been a touchy subject amongst audiences. They can range in quality anywhere from strange TV reboots no one really wanted to reboots that were even better than the original, but many entertainment journalists, critics, and fans have posited that the number of these that Hollywood has pushed in the past few decades shows a lack of originality on the part of studios. In theater, though, plays and musicals are frequently revived with new casts, directors, designers, etc. It's can be pretty fascinating to see a new interpretation of "Hamlet" or to enjoy a singer like Sutton Foster's talent in a revival of "Anything Goes," all of which contributes to a rich tradition of stagecraft. Why does it feel so different when we talk about reboots and remakes in film and television?

For one thing, reboots are usually based more on what a production studio thinks will be easiest to sell to audiences with as little investment as possible. For another, studios often choose to reboot projects that just do not need to be brought back. Either they were already good enough the first time around, they have no thematic connections to contemporary issues, or they have simple, rote premises that weren't particularly inspired in the first place. If studios focused on rebooting projects that soared in creativity but failed in execution or that were ahead of their time philosophically or technologically, they might be able to garner more affection for their revived intellectual property.