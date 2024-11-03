The 10 Best 2010s Comedy Movies, Ranked

As of this writing, Emma Stone has two Academy Awards for best actress — one for 2016's "La La Land" and another for 2023's "Poor Things" — but she should also have one for her 2010 movie "Easy A." Written by playwright Bert V. Royal and helmed by director Will Gluck (who's also known for "Friends With Benefits" and "Anyone But You"), "Easy A" takes a book most people were forced to read in high school, Nathaniel Hawthorne's morality fable "The Scarlet Letter," and adapts it for a younger, cooler audience. When we first meet Stone's protagonist, Olive Penderghast, she's sort of a nobody at her high school in sunny Ojai, California ... but after she makes up a lie that she lost her virginity to an older, made-up guy named George to get out of a camping trip with her best friend's weird family, everyone at school goes wild over the fact that she's some sort of harlot. (She really takes things further by faking sex with a fellow student, Dan Byrd's Brandon, so that people will stop gossiping about his sexuality, while the two are at a house party.) Olive, one of Stone's all-time best characters, leans into that reputation in the funniest possible way.

Clad in lingerie with a scarlet A on her chest, Olive struts through the halls of her high school and pretends to be wildly promiscuous ... all while accepting light bribes like gift cards so that boys can say they've hooked up with her. Obviously, this doesn't end well for Olive, but she manages to get out of the situation fairly unscathed, and Stone's performance turns Olive into the kind of character you genuinely wish you could befriend in real life. Plus, Olive's parents are played by Patricia Clarkson and Stanley Tucci, which freaking rules.