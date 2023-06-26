Why Mean Girls Is Still A Beloved Cultural Touchstone, According To Lacey Chabert
During the golden age of Tina Fey's tenure on "Saturday Night Live," but long before Rachel McAdams entered the MCU, "Mean Girls" came flying out of nowhere. The exposé of sorts about cruel high schoolers was shocking, quotable, and ultimately quite profound. Starring Lindsay Lohan at the height of her success, "Mean Girls" follows previously homeschooled Cady as she enters public school for the first time and struggles to fit in. It spawned a sequel and a Broadway musical, cementing its place in pop culture. But it wasn't just the horrible ways girls treated each other that made the film so memorable. Cast members such as Ana Gasteyer commented on what makes the film resonate, and now Gretchen Wieners herself, Lacey Chabert, has also added to the discourse.
"The reason it works so well is that it is a really good message at the end of the movie, about building each other up and being there for each other and not feeling like we're all in competition together," Chabert explained on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM. "I'm proud to have been a part of the movie." It is easy to miss this message at first glance. Gretchen is one of the titular mean girls who engage in backstabbing, spreading rumors, and social humiliation. But at the end of it all, the characters realize just how toxic their actions are, and they become better, more supportive people for it.
Support also occurred behind the scenes
Unlike the characters they play on screen, the actors did not have to be taught the moral of "Mean Girls." Though many of the girls were close to high school ages themselves, they didn't fall into the traps of competitiveness behind the scenes. While working on the film, many became close friends and offered each other support. Amanda Seyfried, who plays Karen, had a few roles that same year on shows such as "Veronica Mars" and "Law & Order: SVU." However, because she was a relative newcomer in big feature films, she was thankful to have co-star Lacey Chabert by her side.
"I had just graduated high school! It was terrifying," Seyfried told Entertainment Weekly during the outlet's "Mean Girls" reunion. "I don't know what I would have done without Lacey Chabert. She was my angel. She took me in, and we'd hang out in her trailer and listen to Dido." Chabert backed up Seyfried's recollection. Only a couple of years older, Chabert bonded with Seyfried, a stark contrast to the cutthroat dynamic many of the characters had in the movie.
"Amanda and I became very close very quickly. It was a very special time," Chabert added. These fond memories only add to the longevity of the film. Since the film's release, every main cast member has found success in their respective careers.