Why Mean Girls Is Still A Beloved Cultural Touchstone, According To Lacey Chabert

During the golden age of Tina Fey's tenure on "Saturday Night Live," but long before Rachel McAdams entered the MCU, "Mean Girls" came flying out of nowhere. The exposé of sorts about cruel high schoolers was shocking, quotable, and ultimately quite profound. Starring Lindsay Lohan at the height of her success, "Mean Girls" follows previously homeschooled Cady as she enters public school for the first time and struggles to fit in. It spawned a sequel and a Broadway musical, cementing its place in pop culture. But it wasn't just the horrible ways girls treated each other that made the film so memorable. Cast members such as Ana Gasteyer commented on what makes the film resonate, and now Gretchen Wieners herself, Lacey Chabert, has also added to the discourse.

"The reason it works so well is that it is a really good message at the end of the movie, about building each other up and being there for each other and not feeling like we're all in competition together," Chabert explained on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM. "I'm proud to have been a part of the movie." It is easy to miss this message at first glance. Gretchen is one of the titular mean girls who engage in backstabbing, spreading rumors, and social humiliation. But at the end of it all, the characters realize just how toxic their actions are, and they become better, more supportive people for it.