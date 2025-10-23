'90s Child Stars Who Grew Up To Be Unrecognizable

Macaulay Culkin is one of the most well-known child actors of the '90s, as the star of the annual holiday classic "Home Alone." The Chris Columbus-directed blockbuster wasn't his first role, however. That honor goes to an uncredited part in the 1985 made-for-TV horror project "The Midnight Hour." Still, Kevin McCallister's Christmas war against a pair of bandits is what earned the actor a Golden Globe nomination and a Young Artist Award for best leading actor. Culkin went on to appear as Thomas in the 1992 rom-com "My Girl," as evil cousin Henry in 1993's "The Good Son," and as the titular character in the 1994 comedy "Richie Rich."

The actor is enjoying a career revival thanks to "American Horror Story" and his desire to work with star Kathy Bates, and he's slated for upcoming appearances in Prime Video's "Fallout" and "Zootopia 2." Still, some might not recognize him as an adult today. He often sports graying facial hair and glasses, and he is prone to growing his hair out from time to time, which can make it a bit difficult to identify him after remembering the clean-cut child actor that he was.

There were rumors that his long-haired and rumpled appearance in the early 2010s was due to substance use. In an interview with The Guardian in 2017, Culkin put those theories to rest. "I was not pounding six grand of heroin every month or whatever," the actor said. He was enjoying life, doing shows with his band The Pizza Underground, and learning more about himself, something he didn't get to do when he was in the limelight as a teen.