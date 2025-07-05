The Best Movies Of The '90s, Ranked

There are a lot of superb films that were made within the years 1990-1999. It was a decade that saw the rise of great actors like Will Smith and Uma Thurman, and birthed the directing careers of greats like Quentin Tarantino, Richard Linklater, and Wes Anderson. The 1990s popularized found-footage horror with "The Blair Witch Project," teen party movies with "House Party" and "Can't Hardly Wait," and marked a new era in film animation with Pixar's first feature project. It would be hard to rank the quality of every film made in the 1990s — there are too many different ways to measure creative value and no real framework for adequately comparing the quality of drama and comedy. There are definitely Oscar-winning movies on this list, but critical success according to traditional Hollywood standards isn't the only thing that influenced it.

This list sought to represent a wide variety of genres and allow for different variations of quality. We also looked for movies that have remained very relevant to this day and age, or even those that might not have been big hits way back in the 1990s but that have found new life in 2025. We regret that we can't include more words on the erudite humor of "Being John Malkovich," the whimsical action of "Men in Black," or many other fantastic movies, but there can only be 15.