How Jaleel White's Star Wars Character Might Connect To The Mandalorian

"Star Wars" is a global juggernaut of a multimedia franchise that has influenced pop culture for multiple decades. Thus, it's no surprise that celebrities from all corners of the entertainment world have expressed interest in appearing in the latest installments, though only a lucky few have landed such a gig. This list of names includes Jack Black, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Beals, and many, many more. None other than Jaleel White will soon join this star-studded group, and his role might tie back to the Disney+ hit, "The Mandalorian."

During an appearance at an Edmonton Oilers hockey game, White shared that he's on track to join the "Star Wars" universe in the very near future. "I'm actually gonna be in a new series on Disney+ starring Jude Law, called ['Star Wars: Skeleton Crew']...I had to do two hours of makeup every day. I get to play a pirate," he revealed (via @fifalasvegas17 on Twitter). Based on his comment about portraying a space pirate, it's entirely possible that on "Skeleton Crew," he'll work for, alongside, or against Captain Gorian Shard (Nonso Anozie, Carey Jones) of "The Mandalorian" Season 3 fame, depending on when the program takes place.

At the same time, while White's character could be connected to Shard in some way, he's not the only pirate "Star Wars" fans are familiar with who could pop up on "Skeleton Crew."