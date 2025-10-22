The 10 Best Suspense Movies On Netflix Right Now

From the visionary mind of director Bong Joon Ho springs "Parasite," the universally-acclaimed 2019 South Korean film that knocked down a major Hollywood barrier as the first non-English language film to win the Academy Award for best picture. Switching effortlessly between suspenseful domestic thriller and furiously funny social satire, "Parasite" is a genre-defying masterpiece, one that could be described as a haunted house film — but one without any ghosts.

The Kims are a hardworking, poor family of four living in a basement apartment in Seoul. When son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) becomes a tutor for the upper class Park family, the Kims conspire to frame and replace their household staff, securing comfortable jobs for themselves in the Parks' extravagantly wealthy home under false identities.

This ingenious premise would be enough for most films, but Bong's 21st century take on class warfare is only getting started. The plot to "Parasite" doesn't twist so much as pull tighter and tighter until it finally snaps, and Kim family patriarch Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) commits a startling act of violence. "Parasite" is a deeply metaphorical, high-concept thriller that rewards multiple viewings from sharp-eyed audience members. Just don't look in the basement.