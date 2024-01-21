Why Godzilla Minus One Blew Everyone Away At The Box Office

"Godzilla Minus One" has blasted away $50 million at the domestic box office and just about $100 million worldwide — and counting. That may not seem like much, considering "Godzilla" (2014) earned $93 million in its first weekend alone, but context is important. At a budget of just $15 million, "Godzilla Minus One" cost less than one-10th the $160 million blockbuster budget of 2014's "Godzilla." So, while the 2014 summer smash earned more than three times its production budget with $529 million worldwide, "Godzilla Minus One" has earned almost six times what it cost to produce.

Put simply, the 2014 "Godzilla" was budgeted to be a summer blockbuster and delivered, while "Godzilla Minus One" had the price tag of an indie darling and way over-delivered. With its stateside gross accounting for more than 50 percent of its global total, "Godzilla Minus One" is also the first — and so far only — Japanese "Godzilla" flick to earn far more in North America than in the character's native land. Honestly, it's not even close. "Godzilla Minus One" has stomped the domestic totals earned by the last two Japanese Godzilla movies that were released stateside, earning 25 times more than "Shin Godzilla" ($1.9 million), and five times more than "Godzilla 2000" ($10 million). As it stands, "Godzilla Minus One" is the highest-grossing Japanese "Godzilla" movie of all time — both domestically and worldwide. What are the reasons for its colossal kaiju cashout?