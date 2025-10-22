Orlando Bloom's Lord Of The Rings Haircut Was Perfect For One Off-Set Activity

Orlando Bloom's experience on "The Lord of the Rings" wasn't just spending magical seaside weekends surfing and eating barbecue with friends. He also revealed that his character made him a target for a lot of jokes while filming. "I was the butt of most of the jokes, 'cause I never got dirty," he explained. "Legolas never gets blood, never gets dirty. Viggo would love to talk about my pretty hair, clean face and hands and nails and stuff."

Fortunately, Bloom doesn't appear to have absorbed any long-term emotional hurt from the ribbing. While he was quick to recount it almost 25 years later, he made sure to clarify that "it was funny." He also spent time reflecting on the bond he built between himself and his castmates, most of whom were similarly young and not too far into their acting careers at the time.

"I was 20 or 21," he said. "We were all young. There was a lot of fun. We were a family of friends." When talking to Variety last year about his potential involvement in another upcoming Middle-earth film, Bloom even went so far as to say, "It was a pretty magical time in my life, and it's one of those things where there's not a downside to it." The guy clearly had a lot of fun and doesn't regret the experience, teasing and all.