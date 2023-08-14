Why One Lord Of The Rings Star Refused To Get A Matching Tattoo With The Cast

Throughout the filming of the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, the main cast grew immensely close. The actors behind the Fellowship formed to destroy Sauron's One Ring became like a found family that endured beyond the "Lord of the Rings" set. The likes of Elijah Wood, Sir Ian McKellen, and Sean Astin, to name a few, even got matching tattoos of Elvish numerals to commemorate their time working on the saga together. Although, when it came time to go under the needle, one of the Fellowship actors was noticeably absent from the escapade.

"You really think I want to have my lovely skin broken by a dirty needle? Good God. No," John Rhys-Davies — the actor behind the hot-tempered, axe-wielding Gimli — told ComicBook.com of his refusal to get the "Lord of the Rings" tattoo his co-stars had opted to get. According to him, between all of the broken bones, bumps, and various other injuries he has sustained throughout his life, he feels he has marked up his body enough. Thus, he didn't see a need to mark himself with some ink, no matter how sentimental it would've been.

Even though Rhys-Davies didn't go for a "Lord of the Rings" tattoo, someone else who greatly contributed to Gimli's cinematic legacy did end up getting one.