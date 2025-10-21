This Forgotten Medical Drama Is A Spin-Off Of One Of The Greatest Sitcoms Of All Time

Most people know about "M*A*S*H," the immensely popular war comedy that racked up 109 Primetime Emmy nominations and 14 Emmys during its 11-season run. But unless you were at home watching primetime television in the early to mid-1980s, you might not realize that "M*A*S*H" had a spin-off medical procedural drama series called "Trapper John, M.D." that dealt with one character's life after leaving the Korean War.

The series follows Dr. "Trapper" John McIntyre (Pernell Roberts), the deadpan MASH doc played by Wayne Rogers (who sadly passed away in 2015) in the comedy series, nearly three decades after the war in his role as Chief of Surgery at San Francisco Memorial Hospital. The story follows Trapper's mentorship of Dr. George Alonzo "Gonzo" Gates (Gregory Harrison), a young doctor who worked on a MASH unit during the Vietnam War.

The Winnebago-dwelling Gonzo serves as a character foil for Trapper, providing a connection to the humor and free-spiritedness he had in his younger years. The series, which ran for seven seasons and 151 episodes, was a quality medical procedural that still stands up well today.