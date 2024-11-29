Where Was MASH Really Filmed?

One doesn't always tune into a dramedy for the sweeping vistas that accompany the show's parade of laughs and pain. But "M*A*S*H" always managed to make those vistas look gorgeous. The hit series' impressive mountains and grassy hills helped draw viewers into the blood-soaked, tragicomic lives of the soldiers who make up the 4077. You can tell by simply looking at the show that it's not filmed on a soundstage, so where did CBS and 20th Century Fox shoot the popular sitcom that audiences tuned into by the millions?

It turns out that a very American set of locales was used to stand in for Uijeongbu, South Korea. Despite the show's setting, not a single frame of "M*A*S*H" was filmed overseas. What's more, not only are the show's sets located in the United States, you can even hike through two of them today. Where are the show's sets, where do you have to go to visit them, and what can be seen when you get there? Here are all of the places where "M*A*S*H" was filmed.