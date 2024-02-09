What Does M*A*S*H Stand For?

Most on-screen stories about war involve battlefield heroics. The "M*A*S*H" franchise, however, shined a light on the medical personnel that endured the horrors of war from the sidelines. Appropriately, the title is an acronym for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. Based on Richard Hooker's 1968 novel "MASH: A Novel About Three Army Doctors," "M*A*S*H" was adapted into a Robert Altman-directed film in 1970 starring Donald Sutherland, Tom Skerritt, and Elliott Gould.

The television show that followed from 1972 to 1983 arguably had an even bigger cultural impact. More than 106 million people tuned in to watch the series finale — a number that no scripted program has been able to touch since. When the two-and-a-half-hour episode ended, about 1 million viewers in New York City got up to use the bathroom at the same time, resulting in an unprecedented 6.7 million gallons of water to flush through New York's sewers.

Both the film and the TV show deftly combined scenes depicting the trauma of war with comedic moments while still showing respect to its subjects and their service. While Altman's R-rated vision was bloody and ribald, the minds behind the series had to strike the same tone in a family-friendly manner. Hawkeye Pierce (Alan Alda) and his fellow doctors and nurses may have sipped martinis and gotten into hijinks during their downtime, but "M*A*S*H" was an eye-opening look at the oppressive violence of war. "The absurdity, the drollness, the futility of their putting bodies back together again, and the overall effort is to destroy them," producer Gene Reynolds told the Television Academy Foundation (via LIFE). "It's existential."