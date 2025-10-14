A Kevin Costner Action Flop From The 2000s Is Streaming For Free (And Finding New Fans)

These days, Kevin Costner is best known for his television work on the "Yellowstone" franchise — and also, for behind the scenes drama such as reportedly getting into physical altercations with co-stars. But there was a time when Costner was not only a movie star, but a pretty huge one at that. That said, for every "Field of Dreams," "Dances with Wolves," and "The Untouchables" in his oeuvre, there's a massive bomb that almost tanks his career.

That being said, not every box office flop is necessarily a bad movie, at least not in the eyes of the moviegoing public at large. And those who frequent free movie streaming site Tubi seem to think that about Costner's 2006 action flick "The Guardian." At press time, it's the top-ranked movie on the service, according to recent data from FlixPatrol. Not bad for a nearly 20 year old $70 million film that couldn't even cross the $100 million threshold worldwide during its initial release.