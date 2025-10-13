Kevin Costner Reportedly Had A Physical Altercation With One Yellowstone Co-Star

At the height of its success, "Yellowstone" was among the most watched shows on television. But by the time it came to an end, the series was swirling with scandals as its star, Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, was unceremoniously written out of the show. Rumors ran rampant of chaos on the set (with co-star Wendy Moniz defending Costner), but few knew what was really going on. Recently, however, word got out that Costner himself may have been the cause of the strife with reports that he got into a physical altercation with co-star Wes Bentley during filming.

As detailed by the Hollywood Reporter, Costner and Bentley were filming a scene alongside co-star Kelly Reilly. Costner started demanding on-the-spot rewrites to the Taylor Sheridan-penned script, and Bentley wasn't happy with Costner's proposed changes. Reportedly, Bentley reminded Costner that Taylor Sheridan — not Costner — was in charge of "Yellowstone." This roiled Costner, clearly, because a source on the set claims that Costner's reaction to the comment was physical.

"Kevin didn't like that, and he lunged at him," said the source. "No fists were thrown, but they were in each other's faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated." As THR calls it, production was suspended, Reilly was visibly shaken by the ordeal, and the hubbub may have been the straw that broke the camel's back.

"The incident with Wes was the line in the sand. Everything was different after that," said a different person who was on the set that day.