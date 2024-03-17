Action Movie Box Office Bombs That Are Actually Worth Watching

Movies can do all kinds of things to entertain us. Some make us laugh out loud, others draw us into an intriguing mystery, and a few can even get us thinking about high-end concepts or themes. However, most people go to the cinema to get away from the troubles of the real world and just enjoy themselves for a brief time. In that regard, there's no better option than the action film. The genre's exciting thrills and dramatic stunt sequences make it the perfect choice for those who just want to get their pulses racing.

Of course, not every action film is an unqualified success. Only a select few can turn out to be huge blockbusters, while many others end up being box office duds that end up losing money when they can't make back their production budgets and marketing costs. Yet even huge movie bombs are not necessarily bad films. Sometimes a film that's initially misunderstood can slowly establish itself and demonstrate its quality over time, while in other circumstances, a packed release schedule might mean a great film gets lost in the shuffle. Whatever the case, all of these action films were flops by the time their theatrical runs came to an end, but are definitely worth watching today.