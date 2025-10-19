5 Best Horror Movies With Barely Any Dialogue

Frightening viewers can take many forms, from blood and gore to terrifying entities like demons and ghosts to an unseen stalker in the dark. But there's another, more unique way to send audiences running for the exit: Using almost no dialogue, a technique that adds greater mystery to the on-screen terror and forces us to figure out what's going on for ourselves. After all, there's a good reason why many early silent horror movies remain classics even a hundred years later.

While we could certainly recommend any number of seminal horror movies from the silent era — "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" and "Nosferatu" are probably two of the best and well-known that any cinephile should see — modern movies that make a deliberate creative effort to eliminate most or all dialogue are perhaps even more compelling, as it's far easier nowadays for filmmakers to go in the opposite direction. We've found more than a few that horror fans should check out. These five picks are among the best of the best and should, hopefully, crack open the door for lovers of spine-tingling horror, as there's a whole world of mute movie monstrosities to explore that will raise your hair and send you bailing for the blankets.