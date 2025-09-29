Good Boy Review: A Brilliant Horror Movie From A Dog's POV

At a slender 71 minutes including credits, there's very little meat on the bones when it comes to developing supernatural lore, but the pet perspective makes this an irrelevance. No dog would have encountered the concept of a ghost until faced with one, and as they can't look too far up from the ground, the vast majority of threats are inferred rather than fully depicted, only sparingly visualized in the moments it would make sense for them to creep into frame. It's simultaneously a fully realized take on the pet-POV conceit, and an ingenious indie filmmaking trick, in the later stages allowing Shane Jensen's voice as he talks to his pet add the dramatic weight to mostly unseen horrors. We understand the tropes, but encountering them second hand through fresh eyes makes them feel newly surreal all over again.

So far, the discourse — and extensive marketing campaign! — surrounding "Good Boy" has been about the morality of killing animal characters in movies; for some reason, audiences will always be happier to accept unrelenting violence toward humans, but not even peaceful deaths for their canine companions, due to their love of dogs as movie heroes. This should be an irrelevant factor toward Ben Leonberg's film, which instead mines pathos by inverting the inherent tragedy of the pet-owner relationship. One of the reasons children are bought pets is so that they can grapple with the concept of mortality for the first time when growing up with a companion who ages faster than they do, but that dynamic is rarely reversed because it's near impossible to articulate from an authentic animal perspective without anthropomorphizing the creature in question.

And yes, it's undeniable that Indy didn't grasp the grave nature of the material he was given and perhaps wasn't even aware that he was being recorded. But over the course of several years, Leonberg captured enough footage of his beloved pet to build an emotional arc that feels authentic, purely through Indy's gestures alone. It may have been a long filming process for the sake of finding the right takes that could manipulate an audience's feelings, the director effectively projecting his own anxieties about mortality onto his dog, but it never comes across as cheap or exploitative. It feels genuine, even if the central performer had no idea he was being filmed, or that his movements would communicate a much larger existential sentiment.

Pet owners will likely be moved to tears by "Good Boy," but not for the reasons they're afraid of. Transcending its gimmick status within its opening stretch and only growing more resonant from there, it becomes that rare horror film you could recommend to people who hate the genre — the set pieces are well constructed, but their impact pales next to a haunting, moving story about a dog and his owner.

"Good Boy" premieres in theaters on October 3.