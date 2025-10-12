5 Best Dog-Centered Horror Movies Like Good Boy

Sometimes, the most heroic good boys are those who have to endure brimstone and fire to get their happy ending. That's what happens to Indy, who must cope with terrors untold when a dark force sweeps in to claim his master in "Good Boy." He must be brave and true to protect his humans — even as they threaten to hurt him. While Indy ultimately survives his dangerous quest, some of the good boys and girls on this list do not — but are all nevertheless loyal creatures who fight to the end and beyond for their human compatriots.

In truth, there are a wide array of great horror movies featuring a dog as the main character — from stories told from their point-of-view to others that depict them as heroes or villains to those where the cards are in their paws. Here are five films at least somewhat reminiscent of "Good Boy."