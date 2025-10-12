5 Best Dog-Centered Horror Movies Like Good Boy
Sometimes, the most heroic good boys are those who have to endure brimstone and fire to get their happy ending. That's what happens to Indy, who must cope with terrors untold when a dark force sweeps in to claim his master in "Good Boy." He must be brave and true to protect his humans — even as they threaten to hurt him. While Indy ultimately survives his dangerous quest, some of the good boys and girls on this list do not — but are all nevertheless loyal creatures who fight to the end and beyond for their human compatriots.
In truth, there are a wide array of great horror movies featuring a dog as the main character — from stories told from their point-of-view to others that depict them as heroes or villains to those where the cards are in their paws. Here are five films at least somewhat reminiscent of "Good Boy."
The Pack (1977)
"The Pack," sometimes referred to as "The Long Dark Night," is unique among its horror brethren in that dogs are not only the bad guys, they also stick out as simple pets who just want to love their humans. That this kind of complexity emanates from a B-movie creature feature starring Joe Don Baker is amazing, and a credit to the creative team in charge that it all comes off with verve and personality.
The film centers on Jerry (Baker), a recent transplant to Seal Island, Nova Scotia. During a trip to the junkyard in the midst of the move, Jerry's German Shepherd, Riley, is injured by a feral dog, and all of Jerry's neighbors band together against it. In response, the stray forms a pack of its own, made in part out of dogs once belonging to its enemies. What results is a fascinating life or death struggle for survival against the marauding mutts.
Bad Moon (1996)
Another horror movie set at least in part from the point of view of a dog, "Bad Moon" shows what happens when Thor's master turns into a werewolf — and the humans around him are only partially aware of the fact. This is a well-loved cult horror classic that will delight any fan of "Good Boy."
Ted (Michael Paré) is in mourning for his late girlfriend, Marjorie (Johanna Lebovitz), who was killed by a werewolf, a secret he keeps close while lying to others that she deserted him. He isolates himself with his dog Thor for a period of time before inviting his sister Janet (Mariel Hemingway) and his nephew Brett (Mason Gamble) to accompany him on a vacation. Familial tensions rise as Ted continues to lie about Marjorie's whereabouts and bodies begin showing up around the cabin. It soon becomes evident to Thor that his master is no longer entirely human — and he'll have to do the unthinkable to save Janet and Brett from sharing the same fate as Marjorie.
Dogs (1977)
With the slew of natural horror movies from the mid 1970s in the wake of "Jaws" such as "Grizzly" and "Day of the Animals," it's easy to see why there were so many killer dog movies released around this period. However, it was always more fun when the starring canines showed a spark of intelligence — as they do in "Dogs." A surprisingly spine-tingling low budget affair, "Dogs" sees another pack set loose on a group of humans. This time — in spite of the animals' droopy tongues and bright eyes — there's a true sense of menace to their actions.
Perhaps it's because these dogs are college educated. The outbreak that infests these pooches stems from pheromones being emanated from a dog that was experimented on in a lab near Southwestern University. It's an ugly event that's understandably made them turn on humankind. They form a pack and attack the humans around them — forcing teachers and students alike to protect themselves from the onslaught. "Dogs" might feel like a fuzzier version of "The Birds," but they nevertheless make up an impressively scary team.
Frankenweenie (2012)
A family-friendly boy-and-his-dog story, "Frankenweenie" is, interestingly, Tim Burton's second pass at this particular concept. Acting as an adaptation of his 1984 short film of the same name, this stop-motion feature is a little more gentle than its source material while still bearing all of the typical Burton hallmarks — and makes for a delightful venture that's perfect for younger dog lovers who don't like their thrills so pronounced. And adults will love it as well, and may even notice some things that will go over the kiddies' heads.
"Frankenweenie" is about Victor Frankenstein (Charlie Tahan), a young inventor who adores his dog, Sparky. Isolated from his peers, his parents worry that he needs to get out more and sign him up for baseball. It turns out to be a terrible mistake, as Sparky rolls after a stray pitch and is killed by a car. Now Victor's even sadder, but has a plan to bring his best friend back to life. Thanks to a school lesson, he masters electricity and resurrects Sparky. But can the townsfolk accept such a miracle?
Cujo (1983)
Many horror films featuring dogs center on the animal as antagonist, and no other does it better than the pitch dark "Cujo." The titular animal is friendly and kind when we first meet him until he contracts rabies. The rest is a horrifying thrill ride for his neighbors that keeps the film at the very top of the dog-horror heap. Based on the 1981 novel by Stephen King, fans of "Good Boy" will love it — and maybe even sympathize with the poor, sick dog.
Cujo's struggle with rabies is genuinely saddening. One moment he's chasing after rabbits, the next he's a snarling, foaming beast. Cujo ends up terrorizing the Trenton family — Vic (Daniel Hugh-Kelly), Tad (Danny Pintauro), and Donna (Dee Wallace), who are already burden with the rigors of a move and infidelity placing a strain on the family. Donna and Tad suffer through a hellish afternoon as they wait for rescue in a car, but will have to find a way to save themselves by the end.