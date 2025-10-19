Stephen King Loves A 2010 Vampire Movie That Flew Under Everyone's Radar

"Let Me In" opens with a tense scene that lacks context. A man who's been grossly disfigured by acid is taken to the hospital. Once he's left alone, he jumps out of the window to his death. Then the movie flashes back to two weeks earlier.

It's 1983 in the dead of winter when Owen meets Abby. She looks like she's about his age, and she's moving into the apartment next door. During that first interaction, she tells him they can't be friends. The pair quickly become close anyway, regardless of her warning. Meanwhile, Abby's "father," Thomas (Richard Jenkins), kills a boy by draining his blood. Instead of bringing any of the precious fluid home to Abby — Thomas is not, himself, a vampire — he accidentally spills it. Hunger forces Abby to drink a neighbor's blood instead. Thomas later tries again to get blood for Abby, but when he's about to be captured, he pours acid over himself to at least make him unrecognizable. It's an act that keeps Abby safe. At the hospital, Thomas lets the girl drink of him before plummeting to his death — that harrowing opening scene now has an explanation. Owen eventually discovers for himself that Abby is a vampire, and his new friend proves her loyalty to him by dismembering his bullies.

While "Let Me In" and its Swedish original share a lot of common traits, there's some divergences. That's especially true of the setting, which is Los Alamos in "Let Me In" and Stockholm in the Swedish version. The characters' names naturally follow, changing from Oskar and Eli in "Let The Right One In" to the American-sounding Owen and Abby in the remake. The two films otherwise remain similar, although "Let Me In" lays in an undertone of unmissable Americana, including references to Ronald Reagan.