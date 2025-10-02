A Troubled Stephen King Movie Is Taking Over HBO Max's Top Streaming Charts

Prior to 2024, "Salem's Lot" had only seen two TV miniseries adaptations in 1979 and 2004. It wasn't for lack of trying that a "Salem's Lot" movie took so long to see the light of day, however, with multiple attempts over the years that inevitably fizzled out. The only completed film set within the "Salem's Lot" universe before 2024 — 1987's "Return to Salem's Lot" — was an original story positioned as a sequel to the 1979 miniseries.

While a direct film adaption eventually materialized, bad luck certainly tried its best to say otherwise. Production issues, studio interference, and delays related to COVID-19 gave fans good reason to worry that it was destined to join the list of past scrapped attempts, especially as other Warner projects at the time such as "Batgirl" and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" were being mercilessly slashed from the release schedule. While it never saw a wide theatrical run, 2024's "Salem's Lot" finally got released as an HBO Max original on October 3, 2024.

Reviews were mostly negative, leading some to question if it should have stayed in development hell. But HBO Max subscribers seem keen to give the movie a chance, as evidenced by its strong ratings. So if you're looking for a classic small town vampire story with that Stephen King flair, it may be worth joining the growing audience for "Salem's Lot."